The Most Popular Cocktail Of 2025 Is Picante; Tequila Ranks No. 1 As Spirit Of The Year| FPJ Exclusive

Image used for representation only. | Canva

As the year comes to an end, the question in everyone's mind is which were the most popular drinks of 2025. Was it the vibrant Picante with spicy, sweet and tangy notes? Or the bold and bitter Negroni? Crisp, dry Martini has been on several year-end charts, but would it make it to 2025's list of Top Cocktails as well?

FPJ asked senior bartenders and mixologists to name their drink of 2025, and here's what we discovered. While Picante topped the list, martini and negroni were close on its heels. As for the spirit of the year, the unanimous vote has gone to tequila.

Read Also How India Is Toasting To A More Mindful New Year’s Eve

Sahil Kaushal voted for Picante. |

Sahil Kaushal, Senior Bartender at AER, Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

Drink Of 2025: Picante. It delivers a perfect balance of spicy and citrus notes with agave. It resonates strongly with the Indian palate, and the natural sweetness of the agave makes it both vibrant and well-balanced, without relying on added sugar.

A spirit that can be touted as the hero of the year: Tequila stands out as the undisputed spirit of the year.

An ingredient you'd love to experiment with in 2026: Malabar spinach berry is an underrated and often forgotten ingredient that I was introduced to this year. It offers a beautiful natural red hue and has an exciting creative potential that I am keen to experiment with further in 2026.

Which of your drinks sold out the most in 2025: AER Picante.

Forever favourite cocktail: Negroni.

In terms of sweetness, which is the one that is going to shine in 2026 ... agave, honey or something else? Agave, without a doubt, will continue to lead with its clean, natural sweetness. American berries, also known as miracle berries, can also shine, offering an interesting alternative for creative experimentation.

Golden rule of cocktails: They should begin with a strong story, followed by thoughtful presentation. The right glassware, an elegant garnish, and careful attention to detail together create a truly memorable cocktail.

Fay Barretto, head of the beverage programme at Scarlett House, Mumbai

Fay Barretto voted for Martini. |

Drink Of 2025: Martinis. It is supposed to be the highlight of the year.

A spirit that can be touted as the hero of the year: Bourbon, not tequila.

An ingredient you'd love to experiment with in 2026: Michinga leaves. I have heard of it, but working on it would be the best.

Which of your drinks sold out the most in 2025: Inspiration and Nostalgic from Scarlett House, and the Picante.

Forever favourite cocktail: Martini

In terms of sweetness, which is the one that is going to shine in 2026 ... agave, honey or something else? Agave and monk fruit sweetener.

Golden rule of cocktails: White spirits have to be chilled.

Harish Chhimwal, Lead Mixologist, Monkey Bar, Mumbai

Harish Chhimwal voted for Picante. |

Drink Of 2025: Picante.

A spirit that can be touted as the hero of the year: Tequila.

An ingredient you'd love to experiment with in 2026: Mugicha or roasted barley tea.

Which of your drinks sold out the most in 2025: Down & Dirty at Monkey Bar. It is an Indian take on a Dirty Martini where amla brine replaces olive brine.

Forever favourite cocktail: Americano.

In terms of sweetness, which is the one that is going to shine in 2026 ... agave or honey? Both. They have very different profiles when used as sweetener to particular spirits. For example: Agave with tequila, honey with whiskey, but both could be swiped as well.

Golden rule of cocktails: Balance.

Ratan Upadhyay, Bar Manager and Head Mixologist, KOJAK

Ratan Upadhyay voted for Picante. |

Drink Of 2025: Picante. I’d also mention Fifth Secret with Dewars, cheesecake syrup and aromatic bitters. It is potent, yet smooth and enjoyable.

A spirit that can be touted as the hero of the year: Gin, tequila, and mezcal will continue to dominate 2025. Each spirit offers incredible versatility, gin for its botanical depth, tequila for its clean structure, and mezcal for its smoky, expressive character. Together, they align perfectly with today’s preference for flavour-forward, ingredient-led cocktails.

An ingredient you'd love to experiment with in 2026: Raspberry is an ingredient I’m excited to explore further. It has a natural vibrancy and acidity that works beautifully across styles, whether fresh, fermented, clarified, or infused, and I see immense potential in pushing its boundaries in more refined, unexpected ways.

Which of your drinks sold out the most in 2025: Page 17 has been our clear bestseller this year. It’s a cocktail that sparks curiosity, making it both

approachable and memorable.

Forever favourite cocktail: The Island File (Bacardi infused black sesame, coconut syrup, Kahlua and Expresso shot) will always be a personal favourite. It represents timeless balance and escapism, something that never really goes out of style. No matter how trends evolve, a well-

crafted, transportive cocktail will always hold its place behind the bar

In terms of sweetness, which is the one that is going to shine in 2026 ... agave or honey? Agave is definitely the future. Its clean, nuanced sweetness integrates seamlessly into cocktails without overpowering them, making it ideal for modern, spirit-forward drinks.

Golden rule of cocktails: Ice. Everything begins and ends with ice. The quality, temperature, and handling of ice can make or break a cocktail, it’s the most underestimated yet most critical element behind the bar.

Razvan Zamfirescu, Beverage Head, All In Hospitality

Razvan Zamfirescu voted for Mezcal Negroni. |

Drink Of 2025: For me, it’s the Mezcal Negroni. It says a lot about where drinking is going — people are no longer looking for “easy”, they’re looking for character. The smokiness, bitterness and structure make it a slow, intentional drink. It respects the classic Negroni but still feels modern and expressive.

A spirit that can be touted as the hero of the year: Mezcal, without doubt.

It’s gone from being a curiosity to a staple, but without losing its soul. Guests are asking where it comes from, how it’s made, and why it tastes the way it does. It also works beautifully with spice, citrus and bitterness — especially in the Indian context.

An ingredient you'd love to experiment with in 2026: I’m less excited by new ingredients and more by new directions. Fermented, saline and umami elements really interest me — things like miso, koji, vinegars, and controlled fermentation. In 2026, I want to go deeper with technique and balance rather than chase novelty.

Which of your drinks sold out the most in 2025: A Picante-style highball — we do with mezcal, yuzu, jalapeño juice and a floral aperitif.

Highballs are still very popular, and this one hits the right balance — refreshing, spicy, citrus-driven, but not aggressive. It’s easy to drink, but not simple to build.

Forever favourite cocktail: The Espresso Martini, and all its variations.

It just refuses to disappear. It adapts, evolves, and fits different moods and venues. There’s comfort, energy and ritual in that drink, and that’s why people keep coming back to it.

In terms of sweetness, which is the one that is going to shine in 2026 ... agave or honey? Agave, but with technique behind it. People are moving away from straight sugar. Agave feels more natural and works better with spirits. The future is infused, fat-washed, clarified or acid-adjusted sweeteners — sweetness that adds flavour, not just sugar.

Golden rule of cocktails: If the drink doesn’t taste good without the garnish, the smoke, or the theatre, it’s not a good cocktail.

Technique should support flavour, not distract from it. Balance always comes first.

M Sunil Prathab, Head Mixologist, House Of Paloma

M Sunil Prathab voted for Paloma. |

Drink Of 2025: The Paloma stands out as the drink of the year. It’s refreshing, balanced, and easy to enjoy without being boring. The mix of citrus, agave spirit, and light bitterness makes it approachable for new drinkers while still satisfying for those who know their cocktails. It’s the kind of drink that works across occasions, seasons, and palates, which is exactly why it’s had such a strong year.

A spirit that can be touted as the hero of the year: Mezcal. More people are beginning to appreciate its depth beyond just smoke.

There’s curiosity now around different agave varietals, regions, and production styles. Bartenders are also using mezcal more thoughtfully, pairing it with citrus, spice, and softer elements rather than overpowering it. It’s moved from niche to respected.

An ingredient you'd love to experiment with in 2026: Sea grapes. They’re subtle, saline, and textural, which opens up interesting possibilities behind the bar. They work beautifully with agave spirits, citrus, and even lighter aperitifs. It’s an ingredient that adds complexity without shouting,

and that makes it exciting to explore further.

Read Also Indians Ate 93 Million Biryani In 2025! Other Popular Foods That Ruled This Year

Which of your drinks sold out the most in 2025: Paloma and Picante were clear favourites. Both deliver strong flavour without being heavy. The Paloma appeals because it’s crisp and refreshing, while the Picante brings heat and freshness in equal measure. They’re bold but not intimidating, which is why guests keep coming back to them.

Forever favourite cocktail: The Negroni. It’s timeless, perfectly balanced, and endlessly adaptable. Whether classic or reworked, it always holds its ground. It’s a drink that rewards good ingredients and precise technique, and it never feels dated.

In terms of sweetness, which is the one that is going to shine in 2026 ... agave, honey or something else?

Jaggery. It brings depth rather than flat sweetness. There’s warmth, earthiness, and a sense of familiarity that works beautifully in cocktails. As bars move away from refined sugars, jaggery feels like a natural, more character-driven choice.

Golden rule of cocktails: Quality over quantity, always. Fresh ingredients, consistency in execution, and respect for the drink matter far more than theatrics. A good cocktail should taste the same every time and leave the guest wanting another, not overwhelmed.

Jones Elish, Assistant Vice President, Beverages Operations Bar at

Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.

Jones Elish voted for Phi Phi Colada. |

Drink Of 2025: Phi Phi Colada. It strikes a rare balance between

familiarity and innovation, layering rum, pineapple, and passionfruit with

unexpected elements like rice vinegar, honey, and salted egg cream. The result is a cocktail that’s bold yet comforting, and memorable without being intimidating.

A spirit that can be touted as the hero of the year: Without a doubt, tequila. Its versatility, depth, and growing acceptance beyond

just margaritas have made it the standout base spirit of the year.

An ingredient you'd love to experiment with in 2026: Plum and jalapeno really stood out this year. Both offer exciting contrast, sweet, tart, and heat, and I’m keen to explore more cocktail variations that play with these flavor dynamics in 2026.

Which of your drinks sold out the most in 2025: Silk & Spice has clearly been the crowd favorite. Its flavor profile resonates strongly with guests, leading to consistent repeat orders and making it one of the most accepted cocktails on the menu.

Forever favourite cocktail: Phi Phi Colada remains timeless for me. It’s the kind of drink that continues to excite while still feeling comforting and familiar.

In terms of sweetness, which is the one that is going to shine in 2026 ... agave, honey or something else? Agave, without a doubt. Its clean, natural sweetness and compatibility with modern cocktails make it the clear winner going forward.

Golden rule of cocktails: Respect the balance. No matter how experimental a drink is, it should always be approachable, well-rounded, and enjoyable from the first sip to the last.