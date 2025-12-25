Indians Ate 93 Million Biryani In 2025! Other Popular Foods That Ruled This Year

Canva

If food could speak for a country, India's 2025 menu would sound like sizzling pans, steaming handi lids being lifted, and endless delivery notifications. As workdays got longer and weekends got lazier, one dish quietly ruled dining tables and delivery bags alike, and yes, it was biryani, yet again.

Biryani, the undefeated champion

According to Swiggy's year-end report, India ordered a jaw-dropping 93 million biryanis this year. That means someone somewhere tapped "order now" roughly every 3.25 seconds or 194 biryanis a minute.

This marks ten consecutive years of biryani sitting at the top spot on the platform. Chicken biryani led the pack with 57.7 million orders, proving that no matter the trend, gym diets, fancy salads, detox plans, or comfort wins.

Swiggy summed it up perfectly: biryani continues to be the "undisputed king", and clearly, India isn’t ready to pass the crown yet.

But it wasn’t just about biryani

While the fragrant favourite stayed unbeatable, other dishes made serious noise:

Burgers grabbed second place with 44.2 million orders, showing how deeply fast food has woven itself into our cravings.

Pizza followed closely at 40.1 million orders, the go-to party guest we never get tired of inviting.

Veg dosa proved classics never fade, clocking 26.2 million orders across cities.

2025 made one thing clear: whether it arrives in a clay pot or a cardboard box, food continues to be India’s favourite love language, with biryani proudly leading the parade.