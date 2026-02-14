 What Is Pulwama Black Day? February 14 Explained
What Is Pulwama Black Day? February 14 Explained

What Is Pulwama Black Day? February 14 Explained

The Pulwama attack was carried out by a young man named Adil Ahmad Dar, who was a local resident of Pulwama and affiliated with the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The group claimed responsibility for the attack, which sparked widespread outrage and condemnation throughout India.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
article-image
Pulwama Black Day

The Pulwama attack occurred on February 14, 2019, when terrorists drove a car filled with explosives into a convoy of Indian paramilitary soldiers in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. This attack resulted in the deaths of 40 members of the Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and injured many others.

The tragic incident shocked the entire nation and took place just days before the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Here, you can learn more about one of the deadliest attacks in Indian history.

About Pulwama Terror Attack

The Pulwama attack was carried out by a young man named Adil Ahmad Dar, who was a local resident of Pulwama and affiliated with the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The group claimed responsibility for the attack, which sparked widespread outrage and condemnation throughout India.

In response, India implemented diplomatic and economic measures against Pakistan, amid global calls for strong action against terrorism. The aftermath of the attack resulted in heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, leading the Indian government to launch a series of diplomatic and military initiatives against Pakistan. In retaliation, India conducted air strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

Tribute to the brave soldiers

The anniversary of the Pulwama attack serves as a solemn occasion to remember the brave soldiers who lost their lives while serving the country. It is a day to honour their sacrifice and show solidarity with their families. People across India pay tribute to the martyrs through candlelight vigils, prayers, and various other commemorative events. Leaders and citizens alike pledge to unite against terrorism and strive for peace and stability in the region.

article-image

PM Modi pays tribute to the fallen soldiers

As the nation observes the seventh anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack on Saturday, Political leaders across the spectrum paid homage to the fallen soldiers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lost their lives in the attack, remembers their sacrifice and love towards the nation. In a message shared on X (formerly Twitter), the PM said, "Remembering the brave heroes who laid down their lives in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Their devotion, resolve, and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness. Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage."

