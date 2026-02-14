 Shocking! Bulls Chase Government Employees At Public Camp In Rishikesh; Viral Video Sparks Conversation Online
A public grievance camp at the Ramlila ground descended into chaos when stray bulls entered the venue, forcing government employees to run for safety. The dramatic incident, captured on video, has gone viral on social media. The disruption highlighted ongoing complaints about stray cattle, poor civic management, and administrative inaction in the area

Ameesha SUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 12:53 PM IST
Rishikesh: What was meant to be a citizen–government interaction turned chaotic at the fourteen-bigha Ramlila ground during the “Jan Jan Ki Sarkaar, Jan Jan ke Dwaar” outreach program. Even as residents raised concerns about stray cattle menace, a group of bulls wandered into the venue, sending officials and staff scrambling for safety.

A bull reportedly entered one of the departmental stalls, forcing employees to flee. The sudden intrusion created panic at the camp, ironically highlighting the very issue citizens had gathered to discuss. The viral video has sparked conversations.

Stray animal menace takes centre stage

Locals complained to Chief Development Officer Varuna Agarwal about the growing problem of stray cattle roaming freely on streets and bridges near the Ramlila Maidan. Residents and ward councilors have repeatedly urged the municipal administration to relocate the bulls that frequently gather on the nearby bridge, but action has allegedly been slow.

Community leaders stated that stray cattle have led to several road accidents, posing daily risks to pedestrians and motorists.

Civic issues dominate discussions

Apart from the stray animal crisis, complaints poured in regarding overflowing sewer lines, damaged roads, and poor sanitation. Uttarakhand Kranti Dal leader Vikas Riyal demanded that drains discharging into the Ganges be properly sealed to prevent pollution.

Residents highlighted the deteriorating condition of local roads, particularly near Swami Vivekananda School, where potholes have reportedly caused frequent accidents involving two-wheelers. Citizens criticized authorities for installing speed breakers instead of repairing damaged stretches.

Low turnout despite elaborate arrangements

According to Amar Ujala, Despite elaborate decorations and ample seating arrangements, the event witnessed limited public participation. Only 21 formal complaints were registered, though 441 people visited various departmental stalls and 146 individuals availed health checkups at the camp.

Municipal Council Muni Ki Reti-Dhalwala President Neelam Bijalwan, SDM Ashish Ghildial, DSO Manoj Doval, EO Ankita Joshi, SDO Narendra Negi, and other officials were present. At the Energy Corporation stall, SDO Narendra Negi briefed residents on the benefits of smart meters and power management.

Locals claimed inadequate publicity was a key reason for the low turnout, alleging that no announcements were made across municipal wards, leaving many residents unaware of the camp.

