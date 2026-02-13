'So Disgusting': Sydney Man Plants Armpit Hair On Steak To Avoid Bill Of ₹54,000 At Pony Dining - CCTV Footage Goes Viral

A Sydney restaurant has publicly accused a diner of deliberately planting hair in his food to avoid paying a hefty bill, sparking outrage within the local hospitality industry.

The incident reportedly took place at Pony Dining in The Rocks, one of Sydney’s most popular dining precincts. A group of seven diners had enjoyed a lavish meal that included the restaurant’s signature tomahawk steak, bringing their total bill to around $600 (₹54,354).

According to the restaurant’s head chef, CCTV footage later revealed suspicious behaviour at the table. The video allegedly shows one diner plucking hair from his armpit and placing it onto the leftover tomahawk bone. The chef claimed the man appeared to inspect the strand before positioning it carefully on the plate so it would be clearly visible.

Complaint leads to waived bill

After finishing their meal, the table complained about finding a hair in their food. As a result, the group was not required to pay the bill.

Staff reportedly became suspicious due to the nature of the complaint and reviewed security footage, which they believe confirms the act was staged. The chef stated that the hair appeared long and inconsistent with kitchen standards, raising immediate red flags among staff.

Pattern of alleged scams

The controversy deepened after other restaurants in The Rocks area claimed the same individual had previously attempted similar tactics. One nearby venue alleged that the diner had caused a scene after claiming to find a small rock in his meal.

Hospitality operators say such incidents, while rare, can significantly impact small businesses already facing rising operational costs. False complaints can lead to financial losses, reputational damage, and unnecessary staff stress.

Police informed

The restaurant has notified police about the incident. While investigations are ongoing, the case has reignited conversations about customer fraud in the hospitality industry and the growing reliance on CCTV systems to protect businesses from scams.