'Pakistan Will Beat India On Feb 15', Claims Man Who Predicted Zimbabwe's Shocking Win Over Australia At ICC T20 WC26 In Viral Video | X

Mumbai, February 13: A video which has gone viral on social media is spreading fear among the Indian Cricket Team fans. The viral video shows that a man who predicted that Australia will lose against Zimbabwe in one of the major upsets of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has also claimed that India will also lose to Pakistan on Sunday (February 15).

The man in the viral video predicted three upsets which will occur in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, out of which one has turned out to be true due to which the fans are now fearing that the other predictions might also turn into reality.

The man spoke about three clashes which will turn out to be major upsets in the tournament. The three predictions were made in connection of these three matches:

1. Zimbabwe Vs Australia

2. West Indies vs Nepal

3. India vs Pakistan

'Australia Will Win The World Cup'

He said that Australia will lose to Zimbabwe in the biggest upset of the tournament, however, he did not made these claims in the air. He said that Zimbabwe have two fast opening bowlers and Australian batting line up is not that good. However, he also said that Australia is going to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Nepal Vs West Indies

He also said that Nepal will beat West Indies in their clash on the same day on February 15 in a day clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The fans are claiming that if Nepal beats West Indies then it will be confirmed that Pakistan will also beat India in the clash which scheduled to take place later in the day.

India Vs Pakistan

India will take on Pakistan on February 15 at the iconic R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The Indian Cricket Team fans, however, should not fear from the predictions as one of the stats are in India's favour.

Zimbabwe's Indian Link

The data or the history shows that whenever Zimbabwe beats Australia in a World Cup, India has won the tournament that year. The stats show that Zimbabwe beat Australia in the 1983 World Cup and India lifted their first-ever World Cup.

Zimbabwe then beat Australia in the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and India won the trophy in the same year as well. Now, Zimbabwe has defeated Australia once again in a World Cup edition, India's chances of winning this edition have multiplied.