Lalit Modi Slams ‘Disgusting’ Viral Video Allegedly Showing Reuse Of Drinks At Arun Jaitley Stadium, Demands Action

IPL Founder and fugitive Lalit Modi has strongly criticised a viral video that allegedly shows leftover soft drinks being poured back into a larger bottle at Arun Jaitley Stadium, calling the visuals “completely disgusting” and reflective of a disregard for fans.

In a post on X, Modi urged that sponsors be “heavily penalised” and recommended banning large bottles at sporting venues in favour of single-use options to prevent unethical practices.

Responding to the viral video, he wrote, "This is just completely disgusting and shows total disregard for the fans. This sponsors should be heavily penalized as it’s their responsibility to ensure hygiene and ethical standards and conduct. I am in complete shock. Large bottles should be immediately banned at all venues and only single use be permitted to curb such unethical practices."

The controversy stems from a clip shared during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which allegedly showed leftover beverages from cups being collected and poured into a larger container inside the stadium. The claim sparked widespread outrage online, with many questioning hygiene standards at one of India’s premier cricket venues.

The video gained traction ahead of the India vs Namibia match, as viewers said the footage appeared to show staff handling multiple cups near a beverage container, leading to assumptions that served drinks were being reused.

However, there is no official confirmation that such a practice occurred. No statement from the International Cricket Council, stadium authorities, or event organisers has substantiated the allegation so far.