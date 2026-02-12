Viral Video Claims Leftover Drinks Were Reused At Arun Jaitley Stadium During ICC T20 World Cup

A video shared by an X user during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has sparked controversy after it allegedly showed leftover soft drinks from cups being poured back into a larger bottle inside Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. The post claimed that the remaining beverage would be reused for the next match, triggering widespread outrage and concern among fans on social media.

The clip quickly went viral, with many users expressing disgust and questioning hygiene standards at one of India’s premier cricket venues. Given the global attention surrounding the T20 World Cup, the allegation gained traction rapidly, with several posts amplifying the claim without independent verification. The visuals in the video appeared to show staff handling multiple cups near a beverage container, leading viewers to assume that leftover drinks were being collected and refilled.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, there is no official confirmation or credible report establishing that any such practice took place at the stadium during the tournament. No statement from the ICC, stadium authorities, or event organisers has substantiated the allegation. In large-scale sporting events, food and beverage services typically operate under strict hygiene and safety regulations that prohibit the reuse of served liquids due to contamination risks.

It is also important to note that short video clips shared online can sometimes be misleading or lack context. Without verified details regarding when the footage was recorded, who was involved, and what exactly was taking place, it remains unclear whether the clip accurately represents what has been claimed. Social media posts during major events often circulate rapidly, and not all of them reflect the full picture.

As of now, the claim that leftover beverages were poured back into bottles for reuse during the ICC T20 World Cup match at Arun Jaitley Stadium remains unverified. Viewers are advised to rely on confirmed reports and official statements before drawing conclusions about such serious allegations involving public health and safety.