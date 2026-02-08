 'Hope Still Alive': Nepal PM Sushila Karki Lauds Team After Brave T20 World Cup Loss Against England By 4 Runs In ICC T20 WC26 Clash
Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 08:21 PM IST
Nepal PM Sushila Karki Lauds Team After Brave T20 World Cup Loss Against England | X

Kathmandu, February 8: Nepal Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Sunday praised the Nepal Cricket Team for its fearless display of cricket and fighting spirit after a narrow defeat against England in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The Nepal Cricket Team is being praised by the players and fans alike for their brave loss against the two-time world champion.

Reacting after the high-scoring thriller, Karki said that winning or losing is part of the game and the way that Nepal played was more important than the final result. Her remarks came after Nepal pushed England to the brink before losing the match by only four runs.

'Hope Still Alive'

She said in a tweet in Nepali language, "Win–loss is the rule of the game. How we played is what matters. Today's performance of the Nepali team is praiseworthy. Hope is still alive."

PM Praises Nepal's Bowling

Earlier, Nepal PM Sushila Karki shared a picture of herself watching the Nepal vs England clash. She said, "Nepal's match against England in the ICC T20 World Cup cricket: Bowling was good, may the batting also be good."

Strong Support To Nepal

She has been strongly supporting the team in their campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after their qualification. She said, "Today, our national anthem will echo at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, and the whole world will hear it. Captain Rohit Paudel’s team will show the world — Nepal’s unmatched confidence, unity, and collective strength."

She also stated, "Nepal, playing in their third ICC T20 World Cup, currently has the support of fans spread across the world and the backing of the miracles/achievements they have accomplished in the past. On behalf of the entire nation, best wishes ahead of today’s historic match against England! May you be victorious. And lots of love too."

Sam Curran - The Saviour

Chasing a massive target against England, Nepal finished on 180/6 in 20 overs as the game reached the last ball of the final over where the team required a six to win the game. However, they finished four runs short of the target, courtesy tight bowling from England all-rounder Sam Curran. England gave only five runs and saved his team from an embarrassing defeat.

