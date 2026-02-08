 IND Vs PAK, T20 WC26 Boycott Update: ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja Arrives In Lahore For PCB, BCB And ICC Dialogue - VIDEO
Imran Khwaja's Lahore visit comes as the ICC attempts to address the growing uncertainty over the high-voltage and highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan match in the ongoing World Cup.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 09:44 PM IST
article-image
ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja Arrives In Lahore For PCB, BCB And ICC Dialogue | X

Lahore, February 8: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja arrived in Lahore on Sunday for talks with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the Pakistan Government announced to boycott the India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on February 15. There are also reports that the Bangladesh Cricket Board Chairman Aminul Islam has also arrived in Pakistan to attend the dialogue.

Imran Khwaja's Lahore visit comes as the ICC attempts to address the growing uncertainty over the high-voltage and highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan match in the ongoing World Cup. There are reports that the meeting is underway at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

PCB spokesperson Amir Mir confirmed the development on his official social media account and said that Imran Khwaja is scheduled to meet PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi today. An ICC delegation led by Khwaja is also expected to reach Pakistan in the evening to discuss the situation arising from Pakistan's decision to pull out of the match against India.

Earlier in the day, BCB President Aminul Islam also arrived in Pakistan. Pakistani media reported that during his stay, the BCB chief will attend an ICC emergency meeting along with other board members and is also expected to meet the PCB chairman before returning to Dhaka.

Tensions between the cricket boards of Bangladesh and India escalated after Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was dropped from the Indian Premier League (IPL), reportedly following directions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The BCB requested the ICC to shift its matches outside India. The ICC rejected the request stating that it was not feasible to alter the schedule so close to the start of the tournament on February 7. Following this, Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the competition.

Any India-Pakistan clash is considered one of the most lucrative fixtures in world cricket. Industry estimates suggest that a single T20 match between the arch-rivals can be worth nearly USD 500 million or around Rs 45,000 crore, when broadcast rights, sponsorships, advertising revenue, ticket sales and associated commercial activity are taken into account.

As per reports, advertising slots during an India vs Pakistan T20 match can cost between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 40 lakh for a 10-second spot, with total advertising revenue for broadcasters estimated at around Rs 300 crore from the match alone.

The arrival of senior ICC officials and the BCB president in Pakistan is being closely watched, especially in light of earlier reports suggesting that the ICC was seeking back-channel discussions to prevent further escalation and safeguard the smooth conduct of the T20 World Cup.

