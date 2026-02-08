 Pakistani Anchor Does A PCB! Threatens To 'Boycott' After Influencer Iffi Raza Praises Sanju Samson On Live TV; Watch Viral Video
Pakistani Anchor Does A PCB! Threatens To 'Boycott' After Influencer Iffi Raza Praises Sanju Samson On Live TV; Watch Viral Video

Pakistan influencer Iffi Raza went viral on social media following his on air spat with anchor Ali Salman during a T20 World Cup 2026 show. Raza known for his social media outbursts while talking Pakistan cricket had a heated argument live on TV for allegedly praising India star Sanju Samson. Anchor Salman gave up in an hilarious resignation saying, "Main kal nahi aaunga".

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 10:39 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan TV anchor Anchor Ali Salman threatened to quit in a live on TV debate with influencer Iffi Raza. In a live show for the T20 World Cup 2026 on GTV Pakistan, the duo were embroiled in a heated debate as the show was brought to a close.

Later in a post on X, Raza said that the anchor repeatedly asked about Babar Azam and when he did not like the answers, he threatened to quit.

"Sanju Samson ki Tareef achi nahi lagti. Babar Azam k sawal karte hain. Jawab in ki Marzi ka nah diya Jaye toh show na karne ki Dhamki lagate hain," he wrote on X.

The video of the fight has since gone viral. The incident was triggered after Salman interrupted Raza while speaking out his opinion. In the ensuing scuffle, the TV anchor refused to commit to the show for later telecasts, repeatedly saying, "Main kal nahi aaunga."

In the video, Raza criticised the decision to drop Sanju Samson. He showered praise on the Kerala batter pointing out to his partnership with Tilak Varma in the Asia Cup Final.

"If Sanju Samson had not batted according to the situation, who would have won the Asia Cup?" Raza said before he was cut off by Salman,

IND Vs PAK, T20 WC26 Boycott Update: ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja Arrives In Lahore For PCB, BCB...
article-image

Raza, miffed, said that he was on the show to answer to the questions and not cater to the answers that he wants. Salman quipped that he regretted asking him questions and if he continued such a behaviour he would not come tomorrow.

Salman hastily ended the show thanking Iffi for attending as he continued mumbling in anger.

