 Indian Team Arrives At Head Coach Gautam Gambhir's Residence For Dinner Ahead Of IND Vs NAM ICC T20 WC26 Clash In Delhi - VIDEO
Indian cricketers, including Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and others also arrived in the team bus at his residence where they were greeted and welcomed by Gautam Gambhir and his family for dinner.

Sunday, February 08, 2026
New Delhi, February 8: Indian Cricket Team Head Coach and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir took time off from his coaching duties and arrived at his residence in Delhi on Sunday evening. Indian cricketers, including Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and others also arrived in the team bus at his residence where they were greeted and welcomed by Gautam Gambhir and his family for dinner. The video of the team visit at Gambhir's residence has gone viral on social media.

The Indian Cricket Team arrived in Delhi for their second match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 against Namibia. The IND Vs NAM match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, February 12.

Gautam Gambhir's visit to his home comes a day after Team India managed to beat USA in the tournament opener which was held in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday (February 7). A video has also went viral on social media in which Gambhir is seen arriving at his residence and getting inside his home after getting off from his car.

Indian Cricket Team is scheduled to play against Pakistan in their third encounter of the ICC T20 World Cup. However, dark clouds are looming over the India vs Pakistan clash as its scheduling remains uncertain after Pakistan Government announced to boycott the match.

