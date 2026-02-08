 NBCS Ghansoli Lift Girls U-14 Title With 4–0 Win; Don Bosco Matunga Edge St. Stanislaus 1–0 To Win Boys U-14 St. Andrews League
In the Fr. Donnelly Challenge Cup League (Girls U-14) Final, New Bombay City School, Ghansoli were crowned champions with a commanding 4–0 win over Carmel of St. Joseph H.S.

Updated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 09:10 PM IST
St.Andrews League, Boys U-14 Winners:-Don Bosco High School,Matunga |

Mumbai: The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Hockey Tournament witnessed a high-energy finals day at Don Bosco Ground, Matunga, featuring decisive title clashes, a closely fought third-place match, and a crucial quarter-final result in the Boys U-14 knockout bracket.

Girls U-14: NBCS Ghansoli crowned champions; Duruelo secure third place

Goal scorers: Kritika Singh (1), Khushi Mandlik (1), Sonakshi Nandikole (1), Renuka Jagtap (1).

Earlier in the day, the Girls U-14 Third Place Match saw Duruelo Convent H.S defeat St. Teresa’s High School 2–1 in a competitive encounter.

Goals (Duruelo): Fareen Shaikh, Anushka Salvi

Goal (St. Teresa’s): Myra Rosario

Fr.Donnelly League,Girls U-14 Winners:- New Bombay City School, Ghansoli |

Boys U-14: Don Bosco Matunga clinch St. Andrews League title; St. Dominic Savio advance in knockouts

In the St. Andrews League (Boys U-14) Final, Don Bosco H.S, Matunga edged St. Stanislaus High School 1–0 in a tense match decided by a single goal.

Goal scorer: Clyde Mendoca

In the Fr. Donnelly K/O Tournament (Boys U-14) Quarter Final, St. Dominic Savio H.S booked their place in the next round with a 1–0 victory over Gokuldham H.S.

Goal scorer: Arnav Chavan

