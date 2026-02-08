 Who Is Lokesh Bam? Nepal Star Smashes Jofra Archer For 2 Sixes At Wankhede In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | VIDEO
Lokesh Bam nearly saw his team clinch one of the biggest upsets in cricketing history at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. In the ENG vs NEP game, Bam took the game to the final over in a thrilling clash. Bam smoked Jofra Archer for two sixes to turn the game on its head, but fell short in the final over.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 07:17 PM IST
Lokesh Bam scripted one of the most daring cameos in T20 cricket in Nepal's agonising defeat to England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. The Asian side were down and out in the run chase before he pulled them out with an incredible cameo that almost his side home.

Bam walked into bat with the score at 126/4 with Nepal needing another 59 off 27 balls. With the run rate sky rocketing, the 25-year-old did not mess about. He took the English attack on fearlessly, finding two boundaries off Sam Curran.

With 46 needed in the last three, Bam turned heads with his take down off Jofra Archer. Teammate Aarif Sheikh greeted Archer with a six but the equation was still tight with Nepal needing 37 off 15. Bam struck back to back sixes to bring the equation down to 24 in the final two.

In the penultimate over, he again found the fence twice as Luke Wood erred in his line. With 10 in the final over, Nepal were favourites. However, Sam Curran delivered an excellent over to leave Lokesh in despair. Nepal fans, who gathered in numbers at the Wankhede, gave a standing ovation to the team for their efforts.

Who is Lokesh Bam?

Before his heroics on Sunday, Lokesh was known only in Nepal cricket circles. The 25-year-old is a wicket-keeper batter who hails from Doti. He made his debut for Nepal last year against Scotland and has only played 18 t20s for the side.

His 39 off 20 balls against England is his highest score in T20Is, Coach Stuart Law backed his inclusion for his big hitting with Bam boasting of a strike-rate of 145.45. He has faced only 110 balls in his international career, but managed to hit or clear the boundary 24 times.

