'Huge Respect...': Yuvraj Singh, Ravi Ashwin Laud Nepal For Incredible Fight In Final Over Thriller Vs England

Nepal cricket team had the whole world standing in appreciation after an incredible effort in their first game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. With more than 12,000 fans travelling to Mumbai for the Wankhede Stadium, Nepal put on a show only to fall at the final hurdle. Facing two time champions England, Nepal fell one boundary short of perhaps one of the greatest upsets in T20 history.

Right from ball one, Nepal bowled, fielded and batted like a team on a mission. Feeding off the energy from the crowd, the Himalayan nation had England in trouble at several points in the contest. In fact, with 10 needed off the final over, Nepal were favourites to get the two points. Only for Sam Curran to deny the Asian nation a piece of history.

Naturally, the internet was in awe of Nepal's performance in Mumbai. As a cricketing nation, Nepal has been on the rise for more than a decade backed by an ardent fanbase. Their show on Sunday earned them more eyeballs and praises from several former Indian cricketers.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin called the team amongst the best emerging nations in world cricket.

"Incredible from Nepal. They are surely one of best amongst emerging cricketing nations. Huge potential and upside," he wrote on X.

India's two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh was in awe of Nepal effort. He wrote that matches like these shape champions in the future and the whole world was watching them.

"Huge respect to Nepal. Took on one of the best teams in the world, stayed in the fight till the very last ball and showed what belief and heart can do! This is how teams grow and this is how champions rise. The cricketing world is watching!" Singh said on X.

