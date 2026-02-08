 Mananchaya Sawangkaew Reigns Supreme At The 2026 L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125k Series
Mumbai: It was redemption for Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew at the fifth edition of the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series on Sunday. The 23-year-old, who finished as the runner up in the Singles draw last year, secured her maiden Mumbai Open title after overcoming 17-year-old Lilli Tagger in the finals at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA).

The Thailand player received 125 points along with her grand prize of $15,500, while the runner up received 81 points with a prize money of $8,400. Meanwhile, in the Doubles, Elena Pridankina and Polina Iatcenko were crowned champions. The doubles winners bagged 125 points with a grand prize of $6,000, while the runners up earned 81 points with a prize money of $4,300.

It was a tense start to the Singles match with neither player not giving away an inch in the opening set. The last season’s runner up eventually drew first blood, managing to clinch a crucial break at 4-4 and went on to secure the first set thereafter. Despite Tagger fighting hard in the second set, the Austrian fell agonisingly short as Mananchaya prevailed 6-4, 6-3 in an hour and 25 minutes.

Later in the day, the Doubles final went the distance as last year’s champion Elena Pridankina clinched her second Mumbai Open doubles title in as many years, this time partnering with her fellow counterpart Polina Iatcenko. The duo defeated Mananchaya Sawangkaew and Nicole Fossa Huergo in a thrilling tiebreaker, registering a 7-6 (7-3), 1-6, (10-5) win to be crowned as the Doubles champions.

Results:

Singles Final:

Mananchaya Sawangkaew (THA) bt Lilli Tagger (AUT): 6-4, 6-3

Doubles Final:

Elena Pridankina/Polina Iatcenko bt Mananchaya Sawangkaew (THA)/Nicole Fossa Huergo (ARG): 7-6 (7-3), 1-6, (10-5)

About the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series:

Mumbai Open Tennis Championships is heading into its fifth year. Previously, the 2024 Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka had won the 2017 edition of the Mumbai Open as a teenager, while Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum won the title in 2018. Latvia’s Darja Semeņistaja claimed the crown in 2024, and Switzerland’s Jil Tiechmann won in 2025.

