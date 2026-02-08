KL Rahul’s Gritty Fifty Keeps Karnataka In Ranji QF Chase |

Mumbai: KL Rahul's unbeaten half century kept Karnataka in the hunt after Mumbai's tail stung to push Mumbai's score to 377/10 in 98.3 overs and give visitors a challenging chase of 325 in the fourth innings of the Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal match at MCA's BKC ground on Sunday.

Rahul added 84 runs for the second wicket with skipper Devdutt Paddikal (39) after Mumbai skipper Shardul Thakur gave Karnataka a big jolt by removing the first innings top scorer, Mayank Agarwal, in his second over. Rahul was batting on 60 in 94 balls, and Karun Nair was also at the crease on nine, as Karnataka reached 113 for 2 in 29 overs at stumps on Day three.

Rahul reached his half-century in 55 balls with his seventh boundary through covers off Tushar Deshpande. Tanush Kotian, who earlier hit an unbeaten 48 with the bat, struck on the first ball of the match, when he had Paddikal caught at first slip by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Earlier, Kotian and Desphane (47 in just 40 balls) added valuable 89 runs in 82 balls for the ninth wicket. Mumbai players showed their fighting spirit yet again after Karnataka left-arm spinner Shikhar Shetty (3 for 45) scalped three wickets in the morning session to put the hosts on the back foot.

Mumbai batter Musheer Khan failed to add to his overnight score of 49 and fell in the first over, bowled by Vidyadhar Patil (2 for 78). Siddhesh Lad (25) was dropped on seven by Smaran at second slip off Prasidh Krishna. Lad and Anand almost negotiated the crucial first hour of play when the wicket had juice. Anand was growing in confidence and playing the sort of innings Mumbai needed in the situation. But Vidwath Kaverappa (2 for 78) ended his laborious innings by inducing a faint outside edge to wicketkeeper Kruthik Krishna.

Karnataka successfully used DRS to see the back off Lad, who misread a delivery from Shetty and was trapped on the pad. Mumbai were leading by 188, leaving all-rounders and tail to stretch their lead further. However, Shetty removed Shams Mulani and Shardul Thakur quickly to keep the hosts in check. Shreyas Gopal (1 for 82) failed to maintain pressure from the other end as Shegde and Kotian got two boundaries in his over to break the shackles. Mumbai played four overs with the second new ball to reach 287/7 in 84 overs.

Shedge was dismissed in the first over after lunch by Patil again. It was when Kotian and Deshpande got together to frustrate visitors. They scored at a rapid pace to take the lead beyond 300 and give Mumbai bowlers an opportunity to defend the total. Besides scoring at a good pace, they also used most of the second session, when it was the best time to bat. Kotian took two DRS decisions successfully to overturn the decisions, and also two blows on his helmet from Krishna to march on. Kaverappa eventually dismissed Deshpande, and Krishna (1 for 71) removed the last man, Mohit Avasthi, for a golden duck to end the innings.

Mumbai bowlers then had early success when Agarwal pulled straight to Mohit Avasthi in the deep. KL Rahul stood firm as Karnataka reached 22/1 in five overs at tea. Rahul and Paddikal scored briskly to give Karnataka a good start. Paddikal fell in the last hour of play. Rahul was dropped off Kotian by Anand in the last over of play, and he also survived a loud lbw decision set the stage for a pulsating day on Monday. The morning session now will be crucial for both team especially the first hour when most wickets have fallen.

Brief Scores.

Mumbai: 120 & 377 all out in 98.3 overs (Akash Ananad 70, Musheer Khan 49, Tansh Kotian 48, Tshar Deshpande 47; Shikhar Shetty 3/45.) Karnataka: 173 & 113 for 2 in 29 overs (KL Rahul 60, Devdutt Padikkal 39; Tanush Kotian 1/13).