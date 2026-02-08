Dale Steyn Hails Nepal's Fearless Show, Offers His 'Services' After England Survive Final-Over Scare In ICC T20 WC26 Clash At Wankhede | X

Mumbai, February 8: Former South African pacer Dale Steyn has publicly offered his support to the Nepal Cricket Team after their fearless performance against England in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Dale Steyn took to his official social media account and made the offer. He also praised Nepal's growth and said that he would be happy to help the team whenever required.

Steyn Praises Nepal's Upward Journey

Reacting to Nepal's fearless display of cricket at the Wankhede Stadium, Steyn posted the message and applauded the team's resilience and progress. He said, "Nepal I offer my services to you if you ever need em! Up, up and UP!"

Dale Steyn signalled that he is willing to mentor or assist the Nepal Cricket Team as they continue to rise in the international cricket.

Final Over Scare For England

Nepal came very close to pulling off one of the biggest upsets in the history of ICC T20 World Cup as they lost the game against England by only four runs while chasing a target of 185 runs. Lokesh Bam played a key role with his quickfire 39 off just 20 balls as the team remained in contention until the last ball of the final over before falling short at 180/6.

Strong Start And Middle-Overs Fight

Earlier, in the chase Kushal Bhurtel provided an aggressive start and captain Rohit Paudel along with Dipendra Singh Airee kept Nepal firmly in the contest through the middle overs. Nepal were well placed at 123/2 after 14 overs, raising hopes of a historic win against the two-time world champions.

Nepal Earn Global Praise Despite Defeat

Despite the loss, Nepal's performance earned praise from the players and fans alike. Dale Steyn's offer of support shows the respect the team has earned after the high-voltage clash. The former pacer's message is being seen as recognition of Nepal's growing stature and potential on world stage.