IND Vs PAK Boycott Ends, Pakistan Makes U-Turn After ICC Talks, Set To Play T20 World Cup 2026 Match On February 15

Pakistan have made a U-turn on their decision to boycott the IND vs PAK game in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. ICC had warned of sanctions should PCB agree to the Pak government's decision and not take the field in Colombo on February 15. ICC and PCB have held talks in Lahore before a greenlight for the India vs Pakistan game was achieved.

An ICC delegation, led by deputy chairman Imran Khawaja arrived in Lahore for face to face talks with PCB in a bid to de-escalate the controversy. CEO Sanjog Gupta also held talks in Colombo with PCB on Saturday. BCB chief Aminul Islam was also in attendance for the meet. As per TOI, after initial discussions the IND vs PAK game is likely to get a green signal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The ICC has already sought an explanation from Pakistan on how the 'Force Majeure' clause can be invoked to justify the team's refusal to play the T20 World Cup match against India after the PCB tried to wriggle out of the situation by putting the onus on its government.

But there is a glimmer of hope now as PCB has approached the ICC for deliberations, as per an ICC Director, who feels that the marquee clash will eventually take place.

The ICC engaged with the PCB in a structured manner to explore possible resolutions, with a view that interest of the game must supersede unilateral action. They did so with Bangladesh as well, before deciding to kick them out of the tournament.

Pakistan decided to boycott the India match in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were replaced by Scotland after they refused to travel to India for the World cup matches citing security concerns.