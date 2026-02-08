 VIDEO: India's U19 World Cup Winning Team Gets Heroic Welcome At Mumbai Airport
India's U19 World Cup champions received a rousing welcome at Mumbai airport on Sunday. The Ayush Mhatre-led side lifted the title with a 100-run win over Zimbabwe to further showcase India's dominance in age group cricket. On arrival, the squad was mobbed by fans, family and media waiting and cheering following their success.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 05:55 PM IST
article-image

India lifted the trophy on Friday in a thrilling finale at the Harare Sports Club. The India Colts celebrated in the African country and arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. Family members of several young India sgtars gathered to receive them with 'aarti thalis'. Media also arrived, swarming with cameras. Heavy security wasa deployed as the likes of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Co waded their way through the crowd.

Powered by Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record breaking 175, India clinched a record extending 6th title to win the ICC U19 World Cup 2026. The India Colts put on a commanding 411 batting first, with England putting up a brave effort backed by Caleb Falconer in the chase. Ayush Mhatre now joins the likes of Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand to have lifted the U19 WC as captain.

The triumph, which ensured India's continued dominance in the age-group showpiece, could be attributed to a robust domestic structure, vast talent pool, exposure to advanced coaching, high-quality preparation, and passion for the game among the country's youth. India last won the tournament in 2022.

