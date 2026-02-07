'Jo Bhi Hai Vaibhav Ki Wajah Se Hai': Ayush Mhatre's Dressing Room Moment With Vaibhav Suryavanshi Goes Viral After ICC U19 WC Triumph; Video

Image: X

India’s historic sixth Under-19 World Cup title was capped not just by silverware, but by a moment of humility that won hearts across the cricketing world. As celebrations unfolded in the dressing room, Indian skipper Ayush Mhatre was asked a pointed question that summed up the magnitude of the achievement:

“Captain, aapki captaincy mein humne 6th time World Cup jeeta hai. Kya kehna chahenge?” Mhatre’s response was instant, honest, and telling. “Jo bhi hai Vaibhav ki wajah se hai,” said Mhatre.

With that single line, the young captain shifted the spotlight away from himself and onto batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose extraordinary performances defined India’s campaign. Vaibhav’s record-breaking knocks, fearless approach, and match-winning consistency played a decisive role in powering India to yet another global title.

The exchange quickly went viral, resonating with fans who praised Mhatre for his maturity and selflessness at such a young age. In an era where leadership is often measured by authority, Mhatre’s words highlighted a deeper quality: gratitude.

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi got out for 175 runs off 80 balls during the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup 2026 final. His explosive innings has propelled India into a commanding total and put them in a strong position to clinch the title. He smashed 15 boundaries and 15 sixes in his phenomenal knock.

Suryavanshi reached milestones at a blistering pace, accelerating seamlessly as he dominated both pace and spin. The young prodigy showed exceptional game awareness, rotating the strike intelligently while punishing loose deliveries, a trait rarely seen at such a young age on a global stage.

His dismissal for 175 did little to dampen India’s momentum, as the platform he built allowed the middle order to consolidate and push the total even further.

With India posting a formidable total on the board, Suryavanshi’s heroic effort has put the team in a strong position to clinch the title. His performance in the final has firmly established him as one of the brightest young talents in world cricket and a name to watch closely in the years ahead.