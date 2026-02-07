 'Final Match You Performed What Happening': Vaibhav Suryavanshi Turns Viral Meme Into Celebration After Historic ICC U19 WC Win; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Final Match You Performed What Happening': Vaibhav Suryavanshi Turns Viral Meme Into Celebration After Historic ICC U19 WC Win; Video

'Final Match You Performed What Happening': Vaibhav Suryavanshi Turns Viral Meme Into Celebration After Historic ICC U19 WC Win; Video

After his stunning 175 off 80 balls in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final against England, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi grabbed attention off the field as well. Celebrating with teammates, he recreated the viral “Final match you performed what happening” meme, perfectly matching his record-breaking innings that dominated bowlers and captivated fans worldwide.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
Image: Cricket_live247/X

After his breathtaking performance in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final, where he scored an extraordinary 175 runs off just 80 balls to lead India to a commanding victory over England, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi didn’t just make headlines on the field. During celebrations with his teammates, he helped bring to life one of social media’s most talked-about reactions of the week by creatively recreating the “Final match you performed what happening” meme with a fellow India U-19 player.

The meme became a perfect fit for Suryavanshi’s jaw-dropping innings in the final. Fans everywhere had already been sharing the phrase alongside highlights of his remarkable hitting, which not only crushed bowling attacks but also shattered longstanding scoring records in age-group cricket.

Read Also
'India’s Cricketing Talent Shines': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Team India For Winning ICC...
article-image
Read Also
IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan To Open, No Kuldeep Yadav - India's Predicted XI...
article-image

This blending of meme culture and real-life celebration reflected how deeply fans had engaged with India’s U-19 victory. What began as a simple phrase used for fun online turned into a symbolic expression of awe and pride, resonating with cricket lovers who had witnessed one of the most memorable finals in recent memory.

'Punjabi Gaana Nahi Samaj Main...': Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Internet With Sensational 'Bhojpuri' Dance Moves After ICC U19 WC Win; Video

FPJ Shorts
Pakistan: US Embassy Issues Security Alert For American Citizens Following Bombing In Islamabad
Pakistan: US Embassy Issues Security Alert For American Citizens Following Bombing In Islamabad
Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway: Temporary Traffic Blocks Between Buldhana And Jalna From Feb 9 For 10 Days
Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway: Temporary Traffic Blocks Between Buldhana And Jalna From Feb 9 For 10 Days
When Data Met Distribution: Inside Jio BlackRock’s Systematic Bet On India’s Next Investors
When Data Met Distribution: Inside Jio BlackRock’s Systematic Bet On India’s Next Investors
'Final Match You Performed What Happening': Vaibhav Suryavanshi Turns Viral Meme Into Celebration After Historic ICC U19 WC Win; Video
'Final Match You Performed What Happening': Vaibhav Suryavanshi Turns Viral Meme Into Celebration After Historic ICC U19 WC Win; Video

India’s sensational young batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi didn’t just make headlines for his record-breaking performance in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final, he also became an internet sensation for a lively celebration that has gone viral across social platforms.

Fresh off India’s emphatic victory over England, where the 14-year-old smashed a remarkable 175 runs off just 80 balls to steer the team to a commanding win and secure India’s sixth Under-19 World Cup title, emotions in the Indian dressing room were understandably high.

In a video that has since circulated widely, Suryavanshi is seen celebrating the monumental win with his teammates to the beats of a popular Bhojpuri song “Sorry Sorry” by singer Pawan Singh, a track that has become synonymous with energetic celebrations and regional pride.

The footage shows the teenage star letting loose, dancing with exuberance alongside his fellow Indian players in the dressing room, encapsulating pure joy after one of the most memorable matches in junior cricket history. Fans on social media quickly picked up on the clip, praising not only his performance on the pitch but also his spirited personality and relatability off it.

Suryavanshi’s final innings was not just a win but a statement, a dazzling display of power hitting and maturity beyond his years, complete with 15 fours and 15 sixes that dismantled the English bowling attack and set the tone for India’s dominant total.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Final Match You Performed What Happening': Vaibhav Suryavanshi Turns Viral Meme Into Celebration...
'Final Match You Performed What Happening': Vaibhav Suryavanshi Turns Viral Meme Into Celebration...
'Punjabi Gaana Nahi Samajh Mein...': Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Internet With Sensational 'Bhojpuri'...
'Punjabi Gaana Nahi Samajh Mein...': Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Internet With Sensational 'Bhojpuri'...
IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan To Open, No Kuldeep Yadav - India's Predicted XI...
IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan To Open, No Kuldeep Yadav - India's Predicted XI...
Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament Sees Bombay Scottish, Jamnabai Narsee, St...
Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament Sees Bombay Scottish, Jamnabai Narsee, St...
ISPL Season 3: Chennai Singams Clinch Maiden Title With Dominant 29-Run Win Over Tiigers Of Kolkata
ISPL Season 3: Chennai Singams Clinch Maiden Title With Dominant 29-Run Win Over Tiigers Of Kolkata