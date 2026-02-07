'Final Match You Performed What Happening': Vaibhav Suryavanshi Turns Viral Meme Into Celebration After Historic ICC U19 WC Win; Video

Image: Cricket_live247/X

After his breathtaking performance in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final, where he scored an extraordinary 175 runs off just 80 balls to lead India to a commanding victory over England, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi didn’t just make headlines on the field. During celebrations with his teammates, he helped bring to life one of social media’s most talked-about reactions of the week by creatively recreating the “Final match you performed what happening” meme with a fellow India U-19 player.

The meme became a perfect fit for Suryavanshi’s jaw-dropping innings in the final. Fans everywhere had already been sharing the phrase alongside highlights of his remarkable hitting, which not only crushed bowling attacks but also shattered longstanding scoring records in age-group cricket.

This blending of meme culture and real-life celebration reflected how deeply fans had engaged with India’s U-19 victory. What began as a simple phrase used for fun online turned into a symbolic expression of awe and pride, resonating with cricket lovers who had witnessed one of the most memorable finals in recent memory.

'Punjabi Gaana Nahi Samaj Main...': Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Internet With Sensational 'Bhojpuri' Dance Moves After ICC U19 WC Win; Video

India’s sensational young batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi didn’t just make headlines for his record-breaking performance in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final, he also became an internet sensation for a lively celebration that has gone viral across social platforms.

Fresh off India’s emphatic victory over England, where the 14-year-old smashed a remarkable 175 runs off just 80 balls to steer the team to a commanding win and secure India’s sixth Under-19 World Cup title, emotions in the Indian dressing room were understandably high.

In a video that has since circulated widely, Suryavanshi is seen celebrating the monumental win with his teammates to the beats of a popular Bhojpuri song “Sorry Sorry” by singer Pawan Singh, a track that has become synonymous with energetic celebrations and regional pride.

The footage shows the teenage star letting loose, dancing with exuberance alongside his fellow Indian players in the dressing room, encapsulating pure joy after one of the most memorable matches in junior cricket history. Fans on social media quickly picked up on the clip, praising not only his performance on the pitch but also his spirited personality and relatability off it.

Suryavanshi’s final innings was not just a win but a statement, a dazzling display of power hitting and maturity beyond his years, complete with 15 fours and 15 sixes that dismantled the English bowling attack and set the tone for India’s dominant total.