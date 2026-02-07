'Punjabi Gaana Nahi Samaj Main...': Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Internet With Sensational 'Bhojpuri' Dance Moves After ICC U19 WC Win; Video

India’s sensational young batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi didn’t just make headlines for his record-breaking performance in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final, he also became an internet sensation for a lively celebration that has gone viral across social platforms.

Fresh off India’s emphatic victory over England, where the 14-year-old smashed a remarkable 175 runs off just 80 balls to steer the team to a commanding win and secure India’s sixth Under-19 World Cup title, emotions in the Indian dressing room were understandably high.

In a video that has since circulated widely, Suryavanshi is seen celebrating the monumental win with his teammates to the beats of a popular Bhojpuri song “Sorry Sorry” by singer Pawan Singh, a track that has become synonymous with energetic celebrations and regional pride.

The footage shows the teenage star letting loose, dancing with exuberance alongside his fellow Indian players in the dressing room, encapsulating pure joy after one of the most memorable matches in junior cricket history. Fans on social media quickly picked up on the clip, praising not only his performance on the pitch but also his spirited personality and relatability off it.

Suryavanshi’s final innings was not just a win but a statement, a dazzling display of power hitting and maturity beyond his years, complete with 15 fours and 15 sixes that dismantled the English bowling attack and set the tone for India’s dominant total.