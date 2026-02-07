 PAK vs NED, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Skipper Salman Ali Agha Wins Toss & Elects To Bowl First At Colombo
In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 curtain‑raiser between Pakistan and the Netherlands, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha won the toss and chose to bowl first at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, setting the tone for their tournament opener.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 10:45 AM IST
Image: X

The decision to field reflects Pakistan’s strategic thinking in the humid Sri Lankan conditions, where the pitch often offers early assistance to bowlers before slowing later in the game. By bowling first, Pakistan aim to apply pressure early and chase a target under potentially tricky conditions as the surface wears.

This match marks Pakistan’s first game of their World Cup campaign, and they will look to start strong against a spirited Netherlands side known for upsetting stronger teams in global events.

The toss decision adds intrigue to what promises to be an exciting opening contest of the tournament, with Pakistan hoping their bowlers can make early inroads and set up a comfortable run chase.

