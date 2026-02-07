 Babar Azam & Shaheen Afridi Pull Off Incredible Tag-Team Catch To Dismiss Michael Levitt In PAK vs NED, ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBabar Azam & Shaheen Afridi Pull Off Incredible Tag-Team Catch To Dismiss Michael Levitt In PAK vs NED, ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video

Babar Azam & Shaheen Afridi Pull Off Incredible Tag-Team Catch To Dismiss Michael Levitt In PAK vs NED, ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video

In the T20 World Cup 2026 opener between Pakistan and the Netherlands, Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi pulled off a stunning tag-team catch to dismiss Michael Levitt. Levitt lofted the ball toward the boundary, Babar sprinted and leapt to keep it in play, and Shaheen finished the spectacular catch, showcasing Pakistan’s exceptional athleticism and teamwork.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
Image: JioHotstar/X

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 curtain‑raiser between Pakistan and the Netherlands at Colombo produced a jaw-dropping moment that left fans buzzing. In a spectacular display of athleticism and teamwork, Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi combined to dismiss dangerous Dutch batter Michael Levitt in a breathtaking tag-team catch.

Levitt, who crouched low and tried to slog the ball over long-on, managed to get sufficient connection to send the ball high into the air, almost reaching the boundary. Reacting instantly, Babar Azam sprinted from long-off and leapt to catch the ball with both hands. As his momentum carried him close to the boundary rope, he cleverly lobbed the ball upward just before touching the ground, keeping the chance alive.

Shaheen Afridi, who had charged in from mid-on, timed his jump perfectly and secured the catch, completing one of the most remarkable dismissals in recent T20 history. The crowd erupted as the Pakistan players celebrated, while Levitt, one of the Netherlands’ most dangerous hitters, walked back disappointed.

The dismissal was a clear statement in the opening game of the T20 World Cup 2026, sending a strong message to the Netherlands that Pakistan’s bowlers and fielders will leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of victory.

FPJ Shorts
India Shields Farmers, Slams Door On US Duty Cuts For Key Agricultural Staples In Interim Trade Win
India Shields Farmers, Slams Door On US Duty Cuts For Key Agricultural Staples In Interim Trade Win
Mumbai Mayor Race: BJP's Ghatkopar Corporator Ritu Tawade Named Mahayuti’s Mayoral Nominee, Shiv Sena Names Sanjay Gadhi For Deputy Post
Mumbai Mayor Race: BJP's Ghatkopar Corporator Ritu Tawade Named Mahayuti’s Mayoral Nominee, Shiv Sena Names Sanjay Gadhi For Deputy Post
Gujarat: 21-Year-Old NSS Volunteer Found Dead At State University Guest House; Probe Underway
Gujarat: 21-Year-Old NSS Volunteer Found Dead At State University Guest House; Probe Underway
Former Pakistan Cricketer Danish Kaneria Congratulates India's U19 Team On WC Win, Sees Vaibhav Suryavanshi In India Jersey Soon
Former Pakistan Cricketer Danish Kaneria Congratulates India's U19 Team On WC Win, Sees Vaibhav Suryavanshi In India Jersey Soon

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Babar Azam & Shaheen Afridi Pull Off Incredible Tag-Team Catch To Dismiss Michael Levitt In PAK vs...
Babar Azam & Shaheen Afridi Pull Off Incredible Tag-Team Catch To Dismiss Michael Levitt In PAK vs...
Former Pakistan Cricketer Danish Kaneria Congratulates India's U19 Team On WC Win, Sees Vaibhav...
Former Pakistan Cricketer Danish Kaneria Congratulates India's U19 Team On WC Win, Sees Vaibhav...
IND vs USA At Wankhede Stadium: How To Reach The Venue Using Local Train, Metro, Bus & Road
IND vs USA At Wankhede Stadium: How To Reach The Venue Using Local Train, Metro, Bus & Road
PAK vs NED, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Skipper Salman Ali Agha Wins Toss & Elects To...
PAK vs NED, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Skipper Salman Ali Agha Wins Toss & Elects To...
'Jo Bhi Hai Vaibhav Ki Wajah Se Hai': Ayush Mhatre's Dressing Room Moment With Vaibhav Suryavanshi...
'Jo Bhi Hai Vaibhav Ki Wajah Se Hai': Ayush Mhatre's Dressing Room Moment With Vaibhav Suryavanshi...