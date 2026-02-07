Babar Azam & Shaheen Afridi Pull Off Incredible Tag-Team Catch To Dismiss Michael Levitt In PAK vs NED, ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video

Image: JioHotstar/X

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 curtain‑raiser between Pakistan and the Netherlands at Colombo produced a jaw-dropping moment that left fans buzzing. In a spectacular display of athleticism and teamwork, Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi combined to dismiss dangerous Dutch batter Michael Levitt in a breathtaking tag-team catch.

Levitt, who crouched low and tried to slog the ball over long-on, managed to get sufficient connection to send the ball high into the air, almost reaching the boundary. Reacting instantly, Babar Azam sprinted from long-off and leapt to catch the ball with both hands. As his momentum carried him close to the boundary rope, he cleverly lobbed the ball upward just before touching the ground, keeping the chance alive.

Shaheen Afridi, who had charged in from mid-on, timed his jump perfectly and secured the catch, completing one of the most remarkable dismissals in recent T20 history. The crowd erupted as the Pakistan players celebrated, while Levitt, one of the Netherlands’ most dangerous hitters, walked back disappointed.

The dismissal was a clear statement in the opening game of the T20 World Cup 2026, sending a strong message to the Netherlands that Pakistan’s bowlers and fielders will leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of victory.