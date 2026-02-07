Salman Agha's Stunned Reaction Goes Viral As Michael Levitt Hits Massive Six Off Shaheen Afridi's Bowling In PAK vs NED, ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video

Image: JioHotstar/X

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener between Pakistan and the Netherlands at Colombo delivered yet another thrilling moment, as Dutch batter Michael Levitt sent fans into a frenzy with a towering six off Shaheen Afridi.

Levitt, facing a short ball on middle and off, reacted quickly, rocking deep inside the crease and timing the shot to perfection. Connecting cleanly, he unleashed a powerful swing, sending the ball soaring out of the park towards deep square leg. The shot demonstrated Levitt’s immense hitting ability and fearless approach in T20 cricket.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s stunned reaction immediately went viral on social media. Cameras caught him frozen in disbelief, highlighting the sheer impact of Levitt’s strike. Fans and analysts alike praised the Dutch batter for his audacity and timing, even against one of Pakistan’s premier bowlers.

Babar Azam & Shaheen Afridi Pull Off Incredible Tag-Team Catch To Dismiss Michael Levitt In PAK vs NED, ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 curtain‑raiser between Pakistan and the Netherlands at Colombo produced a jaw-dropping moment that left fans buzzing. In a spectacular display of athleticism and teamwork, Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi combined to dismiss dangerous Dutch batter Michael Levitt in a breathtaking tag-team catch.

Levitt, who crouched low and tried to slog the ball over long-on, managed to get sufficient connection to send the ball high into the air, almost reaching the boundary. Reacting instantly, Babar Azam sprinted from long-off and leapt to catch the ball with both hands. As his momentum carried him close to the boundary rope, he cleverly lobbed the ball upward just before touching the ground, keeping the chance alive.

Shaheen Afridi, who had charged in from mid-on, timed his jump perfectly and secured the catch, completing one of the most remarkable dismissals in recent T20 history. The crowd erupted as the Pakistan players celebrated, while Levitt, one of the Netherlands’ most dangerous hitters, walked back disappointed.

The dismissal was a clear statement in the opening game of the T20 World Cup 2026, sending a strong message to the Netherlands that Pakistan’s bowlers and fielders will leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of victory.