 Salman Agha's Stunned Reaction Goes Viral As Michael Levitt Hits Massive Six Off Shaheen Afridi's Bowling In PAK vs NED, ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSalman Agha's Stunned Reaction Goes Viral As Michael Levitt Hits Massive Six Off Shaheen Afridi's Bowling In PAK vs NED, ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video

Salman Agha's Stunned Reaction Goes Viral As Michael Levitt Hits Massive Six Off Shaheen Afridi's Bowling In PAK vs NED, ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video

In the T20 World Cup 2026 opener between Pakistan and the Netherlands, Michael Levitt smashed a towering six off Shaheen Afridi, sending the ball out of the park towards deep square leg. The Dutch batter’s fearless shot stunned fans, while Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s shocked reaction went viral, capturing the dramatic impact of Levitt’s powerful strike.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Image: JioHotstar/X

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener between Pakistan and the Netherlands at Colombo delivered yet another thrilling moment, as Dutch batter Michael Levitt sent fans into a frenzy with a towering six off Shaheen Afridi.

Levitt, facing a short ball on middle and off, reacted quickly, rocking deep inside the crease and timing the shot to perfection. Connecting cleanly, he unleashed a powerful swing, sending the ball soaring out of the park towards deep square leg. The shot demonstrated Levitt’s immense hitting ability and fearless approach in T20 cricket.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s stunned reaction immediately went viral on social media. Cameras caught him frozen in disbelief, highlighting the sheer impact of Levitt’s strike. Fans and analysts alike praised the Dutch batter for his audacity and timing, even against one of Pakistan’s premier bowlers.

Babar Azam & Shaheen Afridi Pull Off Incredible Tag-Team Catch To Dismiss Michael Levitt In PAK vs NED, ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video

FPJ Shorts
Indian Coast Guard Busts International Oil Smuggling Racket Off Mumbai Coast
Indian Coast Guard Busts International Oil Smuggling Racket Off Mumbai Coast
These Furry Friends From Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Are Ready To Be Your Family
These Furry Friends From Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Are Ready To Be Your Family
BCCI Announces ₹7.5 Crore Reward For U19 Men's World Cup Champions
BCCI Announces ₹7.5 Crore Reward For U19 Men's World Cup Champions
Salman Agha's Stunned Reaction Goes Viral As Michael Levitt Hits Massive Six Off Shaheen Afridi's Bowling In PAK vs NED, ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video
Salman Agha's Stunned Reaction Goes Viral As Michael Levitt Hits Massive Six Off Shaheen Afridi's Bowling In PAK vs NED, ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 curtain‑raiser between Pakistan and the Netherlands at Colombo produced a jaw-dropping moment that left fans buzzing. In a spectacular display of athleticism and teamwork, Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi combined to dismiss dangerous Dutch batter Michael Levitt in a breathtaking tag-team catch.

Levitt, who crouched low and tried to slog the ball over long-on, managed to get sufficient connection to send the ball high into the air, almost reaching the boundary. Reacting instantly, Babar Azam sprinted from long-off and leapt to catch the ball with both hands. As his momentum carried him close to the boundary rope, he cleverly lobbed the ball upward just before touching the ground, keeping the chance alive.

Shaheen Afridi, who had charged in from mid-on, timed his jump perfectly and secured the catch, completing one of the most remarkable dismissals in recent T20 history. The crowd erupted as the Pakistan players celebrated, while Levitt, one of the Netherlands’ most dangerous hitters, walked back disappointed.

The dismissal was a clear statement in the opening game of the T20 World Cup 2026, sending a strong message to the Netherlands that Pakistan’s bowlers and fielders will leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of victory.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BCCI Announces ₹7.5 Crore Reward For U19 Men's World Cup Champions
BCCI Announces ₹7.5 Crore Reward For U19 Men's World Cup Champions
Salman Agha's Stunned Reaction Goes Viral As Michael Levitt Hits Massive Six Off Shaheen Afridi's...
Salman Agha's Stunned Reaction Goes Viral As Michael Levitt Hits Massive Six Off Shaheen Afridi's...
India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Why You Should Avoid Taking Your Car & Use The Public Transport
India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Why You Should Avoid Taking Your Car & Use The Public Transport
Babar Azam & Shaheen Afridi Pull Off Incredible Tag-Team Catch To Dismiss Michael Levitt In PAK vs...
Babar Azam & Shaheen Afridi Pull Off Incredible Tag-Team Catch To Dismiss Michael Levitt In PAK vs...
Former Pakistan Cricketer Danish Kaneria Congratulates India's U19 Team On WC Win, Sees Vaibhav...
Former Pakistan Cricketer Danish Kaneria Congratulates India's U19 Team On WC Win, Sees Vaibhav...