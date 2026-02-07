Kuldeep Yadav & Varun Chakravarthy Visit Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai Ahead Of Team India's T20 World Cup Opener Against USA; Video

Image: ANI/X

As Team India gears up to defend their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 title, cricketers Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, along with members of the support staff, visited the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers for the team’s success.

The temple visit reflects the team’s traditional ritual of seeking blessings before a major tournament, a practice followed by Indian cricketers over the years. Players prayed for strength, focus, and a victorious campaign as they prepare to face the United States in their tournament opener later today.

Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, key members of India’s spin attack, were seen performing rituals and seeking divine guidance, emphasizing the spiritual approach often taken by the team before high-pressure matches.

The Indian squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will be hoping that the prayers translate into a strong performance on the field as they aim to kickstart their title defense with a win against the USA.

The visit to Shri Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple not only highlights the players’ faith but also sets a positive tone as India begins its World Cup journey, blending tradition with determination in pursuit of glory.

Big Blow For Team India As Jasprit Bumrah Set To Miss ICC T20 WC 2026 Opener Against USA Due To Viral Fever: Report

India’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign has suffered an early setback with star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the Men in Blue’s opening match against the United States at the Wankhede Stadium due to a viral fever.

According to the Indian Express reports, Bumrah was present at the ground on the eve of the game but did not participate in training, indicating that he is still recovering and not ready to bowl. The team management has opted to give him rest rather than rush him back into action, hoping to safeguard his fitness for the tougher matches ahead.

The pacer’s absence leaves India with just 13 fully fit players for the opener, as all-rounder Washington Sundar is also unavailable due to injury. With Bumrah not bowling, Mohammed Siraj is expected to take on the new-ball responsibilities.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav and the bowling unit will now have to adapt their plans without their premier strike bowler as they begin their title defence on home soil. The team will be eager to ensure Bumrah’s health is prioritised so he can return for crucial matches later in the tournament.