Big Blow For Team India As Jasprit Bumrah Set To Miss ICC T20 WC 2026 Opener Against USA Due To Viral Fever: Report

India’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign has suffered an early setback with star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the Men in Blue’s opening match against the United States at the Wankhede Stadium due to a viral fever.

According to the Indian Express reports, Bumrah was present at the ground on the eve of the game but did not participate in training, indicating that he is still recovering and not ready to bowl. The team management has opted to give him rest rather than rush him back into action, hoping to safeguard his fitness for the tougher matches ahead.

The pacer’s absence leaves India with just 13 fully fit players for the opener, as all-rounder Washington Sundar is also unavailable due to injury. With Bumrah not bowling, Mohammed Siraj is expected to take on the new-ball responsibilities.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav and the bowling unit will now have to adapt their plans without their premier strike bowler as they begin their title defence on home soil. The team will be eager to ensure Bumrah’s health is prioritised so he can return for crucial matches later in the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Mimics Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Style Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video

In the festive lead-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav added a light-hearted moment to the official Captains’ Day press interaction by entertaining fellow captains and fans with tongue-in-cheek imitation of teammate Jasprit Bumrah’s distinctive bowling style.

The annual Captains’ Day is traditionally a mix of formal press duties and informal banter. Amid this atmosphere, Suryakumar showcased a playful side that delighted the cricketing community, bringing attention away from the intense tactical discussions and towards the camaraderie between players.

A short video circulating on social media from the event shows Suryakumar mimicking Bumrah’s run-up and action, unmistakable for its unorthodox angle and delivery rhythm. The moment brought laughs from supporters and the gathered captains alike, highlighting the affection and respect within the Indian squad for their premier fast bowler.

As the tournament edges closer, these light-hearted exchanges offer a refreshing counterpoint to the mounting pressure of the World Cup. For fans and pundits alike, Suryakumar’s ability to balance leadership responsibility with humour enhances his appeal and lends warmth to India’s championship defence narrative.