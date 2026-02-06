'Role Models Don't...': Salman Agha Takes Moral High Ground, Digs Up IND Vs PAK Handshake Controversy Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha. | (Credits: X)

Pakistan captain Salman Agha has taken a dig at India once again ahead of their opening clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The two arch-rivals have once again dominated headlines in the build up to the tournament, with Pakistan threatening a boycott of the game on February 15.

The IND vs PAK controversy has taken a sharp turn over the last year. The two teams clashed thrice in the Asia Cup, starting the handshake row. Ever since, the two teams have clashed 10 times across age groups and tournaments, not shaking hands. Agha dug that controversy up again despite no guarantee of Pakistan featuring in the India game.

"Growing up as a kid, I've always seen people doing what was required for the game to be improved. We, to some extent, are role models. If you do that, then kids are going to pick up this and tomorrow, they are going to do the same things. So, I think these things should not happen. Because if you think of role models, I think role models don't do this stuff," Agha said in his press conference.

More to follow...