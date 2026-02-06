 'Role Models Don't...': Salman Agha Takes Moral High Ground, Digs Up IND Vs PAK Handshake Controversy Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Role Models Don't...': Salman Agha Takes Moral High Ground, Digs Up IND Vs PAK Handshake Controversy Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

'Role Models Don't...': Salman Agha Takes Moral High Ground, Digs Up IND Vs PAK Handshake Controversy Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan captain Salman Agha has once again thrown shade at India in his pre-match match press conference. The comments come on the backdrop of the IND vs PAK Boycott row ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Speaking to the press, Agha pointed to the handshake controversy, saying 'I think role models don't do this stuff.'

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha. | (Credits: X)

Pakistan captain Salman Agha has taken a dig at India once again ahead of their opening clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The two arch-rivals have once again dominated headlines in the build up to the tournament, with Pakistan threatening a boycott of the game on February 15.

The IND vs PAK controversy has taken a sharp turn over the last year. The two teams clashed thrice in the Asia Cup, starting the handshake row. Ever since, the two teams have clashed 10 times across age groups and tournaments, not shaking hands. Agha dug that controversy up again despite no guarantee of Pakistan featuring in the India game.

"Growing up as a kid, I've always seen people doing what was required for the game to be improved. We, to some extent, are role models. If you do that, then kids are going to pick up this and tomorrow, they are going to do the same things. So, I think these things should not happen. Because if you think of role models, I think role models don't do this stuff," Agha said in his press conference.

More to follow...

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi At Pariksha Pe Charcha: Urges Students To Use AI As A Capability Enhancer, Not A Shortcut
PM Modi At Pariksha Pe Charcha: Urges Students To Use AI As A Capability Enhancer, Not A Shortcut
UPSC Overhauls Exam Centre Allocation To Prioritize Accessibility For Persons With Disabilities
UPSC Overhauls Exam Centre Allocation To Prioritize Accessibility For Persons With Disabilities
Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis Wraps Up With High-Intensity U-15 Action
Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis Wraps Up With High-Intensity U-15 Action
Nearly Half Of Aircraft Audited By DGCA Flagged For Repetitive Defects, Government Data Reveals
Nearly Half Of Aircraft Audited By DGCA Flagged For Repetitive Defects, Government Data Reveals

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 06, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 06, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis Wraps Up With High-Intensity U-15 Action
Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis Wraps Up With High-Intensity U-15 Action
'Role Models Don't...': Salman Agha Takes Moral High Ground, Digs Up IND Vs PAK Handshake...
'Role Models Don't...': Salman Agha Takes Moral High Ground, Digs Up IND Vs PAK Handshake...
IND Vs USA T20 World Cup: Mumbai’s Own Saurabh Netravalkar, Harmeet Singh, Shubham Ranjane Return,...
IND Vs USA T20 World Cup: Mumbai’s Own Saurabh Netravalkar, Harmeet Singh, Shubham Ranjane Return,...
Controversy In U19 WC Final? Vihaan Malhotra Survives After Umpire Review As Farhan Ahmed Commits...
Controversy In U19 WC Final? Vihaan Malhotra Survives After Umpire Review As Farhan Ahmed Commits...