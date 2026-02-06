 'Main Chahunga Ki...': Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Hopes For IND Vs PAK Clash In Colombo Amid Pakistan's Boycott Threat
Bollywood Actor and KL Rahul's Father-in-law Suniel Shetty hopes for the IND vs PAK match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 to go ahead in Colombo. The Hera Pheri star claimed that both India and Pakistan enjoy a beautiful rivalry like the Ashes between England and Australia. The IND vs PAK game is set for Feb 15, while Pak govt have threatened to boycott the game.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 07:56 PM IST
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has weighed in on the India vs Pakistan controversy ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Pakistan government have imposed a boycott on the IND vs PAK clash, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo. Shetty, an ardent cricket fan, hoped to the see the two rivals battle it out on the pitch.

"I want Pakistan to come to Sri Lanka and play against India. The India and Pakistan teams have a beautiful rivalry," Suniel Shetty said at an event.

Suniel Shetty is often seen expressing his support for the Indian cricket team. The Bollywood actor is a fixture at games in Mumbai, while is also the father-in-law of KL Rahul.

When asked about India's chances at the tournament, Shetty said that if they can continue playing the way they have, they cannot be stopped.

