 IND Vs ENG, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi 175 Powers India To Record 6th Title, Beat England By 100 Runs
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs ENG, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi 175 Powers India To Record 6th Title, Beat England By 100 Runs

IND Vs ENG, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi 175 Powers India To Record 6th Title, Beat England By 100 Runs

Powered by Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record breaking 175, India clinched a record extending 6th title to win the ICC U19 World Cup 2026. The India Colts put on a commanding 411 batting first, with England putting up a brave effort backed by Caleb Falconer in the chase. Ayush Mhatre now joins the likes of Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand to have lifted the U19 WC as captain.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 08:43 PM IST
article-image

Powered by Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record breaking 175, India clinched a record extending 6th title to win the ICC U19 World Cup 2026. The India Colts put on a commanding 411 batting first, with England putting up a brave effort backed by Caleb Falconer in the chase. Ayush Mhatre now joins the likes of Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand to have lifted the U19 WC as captain.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi saved his best for the final, slamming a mind-boggling 175 off just 80 deliveries. The 14-year-old broke a plethora of records as India posted the highest score by a team in a knockout game of an ICC U19 World Cup. Suryavanshi was well supported by Ayush Mhatre who scored a half-century as well.

Despite the odds stacked against them, England attempted to chase down the score. Both teams had entered the final unbeaten and the English side took that confidence to put on a great start. Ben Dawkins scored a half-century at the top of the order.  England kept the required run rate within sight for large parts of the chase but lost wickets at regular intervals, which steadily derailed their pursuit.

They were eventually bowled out for 311 with Caleb Falconer scoring a 66-ball 115.

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Municipal Corporation Begins Preparations For Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti With Grand Public Celebrations On February 19
Panvel Municipal Corporation Begins Preparations For Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti With Grand Public Celebrations On February 19
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Hold Mayor And Deputy Mayor Elections On February 10; Nominations Filed
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Hold Mayor And Deputy Mayor Elections On February 10; Nominations Filed
FIR Filed In Lucknow Against ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Film Team Over Caste Sentiments
FIR Filed In Lucknow Against ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Film Team Over Caste Sentiments
Mumbai Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Loses Eye After Stone-Pelting At Bandra Railway Station, Accused Arrested | VIDEO
Mumbai Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Loses Eye After Stone-Pelting At Bandra Railway Station, Accused Arrested | VIDEO
Read Also
IND Vs ENG, U19 WC Final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes These Records After Mind-Boggling 175 Off 80...
article-image

The triumph, which ensured India's continued dominance in the age-group showpiece, could be attributed to a robust domestic structure, vast talent pool, exposure to advanced coaching, high-quality preparation, and passion for the game among the country's youth. India last won the tournament in 2022.

Once India crossed 400 in the final, they were the overwhelming favourites to emerge victorious, and that is exactly how the script panned out, with the bowlers performing as a collective outfit.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Suryakumar Yadav Hails Ishan Kishan’s Red-Hot Form Ahead Of T20 WC Opener
Suryakumar Yadav Hails Ishan Kishan’s Red-Hot Form Ahead Of T20 WC Opener
IND Vs ENG, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi 175 Powers India To Record 6th Title, Beat...
IND Vs ENG, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi 175 Powers India To Record 6th Title, Beat...
'Main Chahunga Ki...': Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Hopes For IND Vs PAK Clash In Colombo Amid...
'Main Chahunga Ki...': Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Hopes For IND Vs PAK Clash In Colombo Amid...
‘You Can’t Stop The Sun From Rising’: Cricket Fraternity Lauds Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s...
‘You Can’t Stop The Sun From Rising’: Cricket Fraternity Lauds Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 06, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 06, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...