IND Vs ENG, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi 175 Powers India To Record 6th Title, Beat England By 100 Runs

Powered by Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record breaking 175, India clinched a record extending 6th title to win the ICC U19 World Cup 2026. The India Colts put on a commanding 411 batting first, with England putting up a brave effort backed by Caleb Falconer in the chase. Ayush Mhatre now joins the likes of Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand to have lifted the U19 WC as captain.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi saved his best for the final, slamming a mind-boggling 175 off just 80 deliveries. The 14-year-old broke a plethora of records as India posted the highest score by a team in a knockout game of an ICC U19 World Cup. Suryavanshi was well supported by Ayush Mhatre who scored a half-century as well.

Despite the odds stacked against them, England attempted to chase down the score. Both teams had entered the final unbeaten and the English side took that confidence to put on a great start. Ben Dawkins scored a half-century at the top of the order. England kept the required run rate within sight for large parts of the chase but lost wickets at regular intervals, which steadily derailed their pursuit.

They were eventually bowled out for 311 with Caleb Falconer scoring a 66-ball 115.

The triumph, which ensured India's continued dominance in the age-group showpiece, could be attributed to a robust domestic structure, vast talent pool, exposure to advanced coaching, high-quality preparation, and passion for the game among the country's youth. India last won the tournament in 2022.

Once India crossed 400 in the final, they were the overwhelming favourites to emerge victorious, and that is exactly how the script panned out, with the bowlers performing as a collective outfit.