 IND Vs ENG, U19 WC Final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes These Records After Mind-Boggling 175 Off 80 Balls
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs ENG, U19 WC Final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes These Records After Mind-Boggling 175 Off 80 Balls

IND Vs ENG, U19 WC Final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes These Records After Mind-Boggling 175 Off 80 Balls

Vaibhav Suryavanshi had the cricket world watching in awe as he blasted an unbelievable century in the IND vs ENG clash on Friday. The 14-year-old smashed 175 off just 80 balls in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final, smashing a plethora of records at the Harare Sports Club. The left-hander smashed 15 fours and 15 sixes in a display of ferocious hitting in the summit clash.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 05:13 PM IST
article-image

Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced one of the greatest innings in youth cricket on Friday. Playing the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final, the left-hander smashed 175 off just 80 balls at the Harare Sports Club in a brutal batting display. The 14-year-old broke a plethora of records en route his innings, helping the Men in Blue post a whopping 411 batting first.

The score of 175 is also the highest ever by an Indian in Under-19 World Cup history, surpassing Raj Bawa’s 162*, which came against Uganda in the 2022 edition. Overall, it is the ninth-highest individual score in Youth ODI history.

Suryavanshi smashed 15 sixes in his 80-ball stay at the crease. The 14-year-old shattered Dewald Brevis’ record for the most sixes in a single edition of the Under-19 World Cup. Brevis, who will feature in the T20 World Cup 2026, hit 22 sixes in the 2022 tournament. Suryavanshi's 15 took his tally to 30 in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026.

Suryavanshi reached his century in 55 balls, the second fastest in U19 World Cup history. Australian Will Malajczuk holds the record of the quickest century in this tournament with his 51-ball ton against Japan in Windhoek.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Student Attempts Suicide Inside Byculla Station Restroom, Police Suspect Mental Stress As Trigger
Mumbai: Student Attempts Suicide Inside Byculla Station Restroom, Police Suspect Mental Stress As Trigger
Government's Anti-Cyber Fraud Drive Disconnects 39.4 Lakh Mobile Connections, Blacklists 2.27 Lakh Handsets
Government's Anti-Cyber Fraud Drive Disconnects 39.4 Lakh Mobile Connections, Blacklists 2.27 Lakh Handsets
IND Vs ENG, U19 WC Final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes These Records After Mind-Boggling 175 Off 80 Balls
IND Vs ENG, U19 WC Final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes These Records After Mind-Boggling 175 Off 80 Balls
Crompton Q3 Profit Falls 9.8% To ₹101 Crore, Revenue Rises 7.3% To ₹1,898 Crore & Beats Estimates
Crompton Q3 Profit Falls 9.8% To ₹101 Crore, Revenue Rises 7.3% To ₹1,898 Crore & Beats Estimates
Read Also
14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets Dismissed For 175 Runs Off 80 Balls During ICC U19 World Cup...
article-image

He took 71 balls to reach 150, the fastest to the mark. Suryavanshi is also the youngest to have ever scored a century in U19 World Cup history, doing so at the age of 14.

India's score of 411/9 is the highest score by a team in a knockout match at the ICC U19 World Cup.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs ENG, U19 WC Final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes These Records After Mind-Boggling 175 Off 80...
IND Vs ENG, U19 WC Final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes These Records After Mind-Boggling 175 Off 80...
T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Badshah, Nora Fatehi To Grace Wankhede Stadium Before IND Vs...
T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Badshah, Nora Fatehi To Grace Wankhede Stadium Before IND Vs...
Champions VS Challengers: India's T20 Juggernaut Meets USA's Dream In World Cup Opener
Champions VS Challengers: India's T20 Juggernaut Meets USA's Dream In World Cup Opener
Gautam Gambhir Sends SOS To Mohammed Siraj, Pacer To Land In Mumbai Ahead Of IND Vs USA Clash After...
Gautam Gambhir Sends SOS To Mohammed Siraj, Pacer To Land In Mumbai Ahead Of IND Vs USA Clash After...
Kerala Lottery Result: February 06, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 39 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...
Kerala Lottery Result: February 06, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 39 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...