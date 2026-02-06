IND Vs ENG, U19 WC Final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes These Records After Mind-Boggling 175 Off 80 Balls

Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced one of the greatest innings in youth cricket on Friday. Playing the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final, the left-hander smashed 175 off just 80 balls at the Harare Sports Club in a brutal batting display. The 14-year-old broke a plethora of records en route his innings, helping the Men in Blue post a whopping 411 batting first.

The score of 175 is also the highest ever by an Indian in Under-19 World Cup history, surpassing Raj Bawa’s 162*, which came against Uganda in the 2022 edition. Overall, it is the ninth-highest individual score in Youth ODI history.

Suryavanshi smashed 15 sixes in his 80-ball stay at the crease. The 14-year-old shattered Dewald Brevis’ record for the most sixes in a single edition of the Under-19 World Cup. Brevis, who will feature in the T20 World Cup 2026, hit 22 sixes in the 2022 tournament. Suryavanshi's 15 took his tally to 30 in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026.

Suryavanshi reached his century in 55 balls, the second fastest in U19 World Cup history. Australian Will Malajczuk holds the record of the quickest century in this tournament with his 51-ball ton against Japan in Windhoek.

He took 71 balls to reach 150, the fastest to the mark. Suryavanshi is also the youngest to have ever scored a century in U19 World Cup history, doing so at the age of 14.

India's score of 411/9 is the highest score by a team in a knockout match at the ICC U19 World Cup.