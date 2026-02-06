 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets Dismissed For 175 Runs Off 80 Balls During ICC U19 World Cup Final vs England
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets Dismissed For 175 Runs Off 80 Balls During ICC U19 World Cup Final vs England

14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets Dismissed For 175 Runs Off 80 Balls During ICC U19 World Cup Final vs England

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a sensational 175 off 80 balls in the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup 2026 final, hitting 15 boundaries and 15 sixes. His explosive innings, marked by intelligent strike rotation and dominance over pace and spin, propelled India to a commanding total, putting the team in a strong position to clinch the title.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Image: JioHotstar/X

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi got out for 175 runs off 80 balls during the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup 2026 final. His explosive innings has propelled India into a commanding total and put them in a strong position to clinch the title. He smashed 15 boundaries and 15 sixes in his phenomenal knock.

Suryavanshi reached milestones at a blistering pace, accelerating seamlessly as he dominated both pace and spin. The young prodigy showed exceptional game awareness, rotating the strike intelligently while punishing loose deliveries, a trait rarely seen at such a young age on a global stage.

His dismissal for 175 did little to dampen India’s momentum, as the platform he built allowed the middle order to consolidate and push the total even further.

With India posting a formidable total on the board, Suryavanshi’s heroic effort has put the team in a strong position to clinch the title. His performance in the final has firmly established him as one of the brightest young talents in world cricket and a name to watch closely in the years ahead.

FPJ Shorts
Karisma Kapoor's 'Bridgerton Vibes' At Dubai Event Is As Dreamy As Her Off-Shoulder Gown-Check Pics
Karisma Kapoor's 'Bridgerton Vibes' At Dubai Event Is As Dreamy As Her Off-Shoulder Gown-Check Pics
Mumbai Police Arrest Habitual Bike Thief, Recover 4 Stolen Motorcycles Including Bullets
Mumbai Police Arrest Habitual Bike Thief, Recover 4 Stolen Motorcycles Including Bullets
MRF Profit Jumps 121% To ₹679 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises To ₹7,934 Crore
MRF Profit Jumps 121% To ₹679 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises To ₹7,934 Crore
AAP Leader Killing: CCTV Captures Exact Moment When Masked Man Wearing Black Hoodie Opened Fire on Lucky Oberoi
AAP Leader Killing: CCTV Captures Exact Moment When Masked Man Wearing Black Hoodie Opened Fire on Lucky Oberoi

IND vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre Avoids 'Handshake' With Pakistan Captain During Toss Time; Video

In a highly charged ICC Under‑19 World Cup 2026 Super Six clash between India U19 and Pakistan U19 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Indian captain Ayush Mhatre avoided the customary pre‑match handshake with his Pakistan counterpart during the toss on February 1, 2026.

The moment added another layer to an already intense rivalry between the two teams, which have a long history of fierce competition both on and off the field. While the handshake is traditionally seen as a symbol of respect and sportsmanship, Mhatre’s decision to skip it echoed a similar “no handshake” approach India’s side has shown in previous matches at this tournament and other events involving Pakistan.

The incident drew immediate reaction from fans and commentators, with many pointing to the broader context of heightened tensions between the neighbouring nations and how those sentiments sometimes spill into sport.

Despite the off‑field drama, all eyes quickly shifted back to the match, as both teams prepared to renew one of cricket’s most storied rivalries in a crucial World Cup encounter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets Dismissed For 175 Runs Off 80 Balls During ICC U19 World Cup...
14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets Dismissed For 175 Runs Off 80 Balls During ICC U19 World Cup...
Indian Cricketer Rinku Singh's Facebook Account Hacked, Cyber Police Launches Probe
Indian Cricketer Rinku Singh's Facebook Account Hacked, Cyber Police Launches Probe
14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Blazes To 55-Ball Century As Team India Dominates U19 World Cup...
14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Blazes To 55-Ball Century As Team India Dominates U19 World Cup...
Team India Suffer Injury Blow As Harshit Rana Is Reportedly Ruled Out Of ICC Men's T20 World Cup...
Team India Suffer Injury Blow As Harshit Rana Is Reportedly Ruled Out Of ICC Men's T20 World Cup...
IND vs ENG, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final: Star Young Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi...
IND vs ENG, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final: Star Young Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi...