14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets Dismissed For 175 Runs Off 80 Balls During ICC U19 World Cup Final vs England

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi got out for 175 runs off 80 balls during the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup 2026 final. His explosive innings has propelled India into a commanding total and put them in a strong position to clinch the title. He smashed 15 boundaries and 15 sixes in his phenomenal knock.

Suryavanshi reached milestones at a blistering pace, accelerating seamlessly as he dominated both pace and spin. The young prodigy showed exceptional game awareness, rotating the strike intelligently while punishing loose deliveries, a trait rarely seen at such a young age on a global stage.

His dismissal for 175 did little to dampen India’s momentum, as the platform he built allowed the middle order to consolidate and push the total even further.

With India posting a formidable total on the board, Suryavanshi’s heroic effort has put the team in a strong position to clinch the title. His performance in the final has firmly established him as one of the brightest young talents in world cricket and a name to watch closely in the years ahead.

IND vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre Avoids 'Handshake' With Pakistan Captain During Toss Time; Video

In a highly charged ICC Under‑19 World Cup 2026 Super Six clash between India U19 and Pakistan U19 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Indian captain Ayush Mhatre avoided the customary pre‑match handshake with his Pakistan counterpart during the toss on February 1, 2026.

The moment added another layer to an already intense rivalry between the two teams, which have a long history of fierce competition both on and off the field. While the handshake is traditionally seen as a symbol of respect and sportsmanship, Mhatre’s decision to skip it echoed a similar “no handshake” approach India’s side has shown in previous matches at this tournament and other events involving Pakistan.

The incident drew immediate reaction from fans and commentators, with many pointing to the broader context of heightened tensions between the neighbouring nations and how those sentiments sometimes spill into sport.

Despite the off‑field drama, all eyes quickly shifted back to the match, as both teams prepared to renew one of cricket’s most storied rivalries in a crucial World Cup encounter.