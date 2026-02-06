Team India Suffer Injury Blow As Harshit Rana Is Reportedly Ruled Out Of ICC Men's T20 World Cup With Injury

Image: X

India’s preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 have taken an unexpected hit, with seam-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana reportedly ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Sources confirmed that Rana sustained the injury during India’s warm-up clash against South Africa, forcing the team management to exclude him from the squad.

Rana’s absence is a major setback for India, as the youngster had been seen as a key asset, providing both batting depth and seam-bowling options. His pace, bounce, and lower-order hitting had added balance to the squad, particularly on pitches expected to assist fast bowlers.

As of now, there is no confirmation on a replacement for Rana, leaving selectors with a critical decision just days before the tournament begins. The team management is expected to assess available options to maintain squad balance and ensure readiness for the high-pressure matches ahead.

The news comes at a crucial time for Team India, who are looking to fine-tune combinations and strategies before the T20 World Cup gets underway. Fans and cricket pundits alike will be keenly watching to see who steps in to fill the gap left by Rana and how the team adapts to this late injury blow.