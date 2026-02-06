14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Blazes To 55-Ball Century As Team India Dominates U19 World Cup Final vs England

Image: X

India’s young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a breathtaking performance in the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup 2026 final, smashing a century off just 55 balls against England at the Harare Sports Club. His explosive innings has propelled India into a commanding total and put them in a strong position to clinch the title.

Suryavanshi’s century was a masterclass in aggression and timing. From the outset, he attacked the bowling with authority, combining powerful drives over the covers, exquisite pulls, and deft placements into the gaps.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

His blistering knock featured a high volume of boundaries and sixes, keeping the scoreboard ticking at a relentless pace and dismantling England’s bowling plans.

IND vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre Avoids 'Handshake' With Pakistan Captain During Toss Time; Video

In a highly charged ICC Under‑19 World Cup 2026 Super Six clash between India U19 and Pakistan U19 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Indian captain Ayush Mhatre avoided the customary pre‑match handshake with his Pakistan counterpart during the toss on February 1, 2026.

The moment added another layer to an already intense rivalry between the two teams, which have a long history of fierce competition both on and off the field. While the handshake is traditionally seen as a symbol of respect and sportsmanship, Mhatre’s decision to skip it echoed a similar “no handshake” approach India’s side has shown in previous matches at this tournament and other events involving Pakistan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident drew immediate reaction from fans and commentators, with many pointing to the broader context of heightened tensions between the neighbouring nations and how those sentiments sometimes spill into sport.

Despite the off‑field drama, all eyes quickly shifted back to the match, as both teams prepared to renew one of cricket’s most storied rivalries in a crucial World Cup encounter.