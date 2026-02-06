 Kerala Lottery Result: February 06, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 39 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-39 on Friday, February 06, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-39 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Friday, February 06, 2026, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-39 for Friday, 06-2-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

RL 227873 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: PRADEEP KUMAR V

Agency No.: M 3114

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

RA 227873  RB 227873

RC 227873  RD 227873

RE 227873  RF 227873

RG 227873  RH 227873

RJ 227873  RK 227873  RM 227873

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RB 604720 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: S S MANIYAN

Agency No.: R 4457

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RD 753412 (ADOOR)

Agent Name: MADHU

Agency No.: H 3498

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0741  0899  1555  3392  3469  4019  4643  4969  5345  5591  7183  7348  7583  8040  8836  9294  9544  9606  9619

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1146  2403  4467  5095  6682  9990

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0181  0486  1299  1824  1873  1953  2575  3147  3262  3735  3811  3892  4101  5257  5261  5266  5513  5869  6566  7060  7253  7763  9390  9773  9967

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0374  0393  0417  0828  0839  0853  1118  1140  1304  1360  1466  1662  1834  1935  2177  2227  2263  2394  2695  2967  3006  3283  3505  3633  3747  3813  3934  4091  4258  4447  4473  4820  4824  5280  5308  5564  5574  5636  5744  5827  5947  6003  6030  6103  6113  6207  6223  6241  6271  6524  6573  6643  6827  6886  7032  7407  7537  7616  7627  7693  7845  8032  8041  8112  8151  8233  8303  8406  8781  9036  9041  9138  9212  9241  9447  9643

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Suvarna Keralam SK-39: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Kerala Lottery Result: February 05, 2026 - Karunya Plus KN-609 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...
Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

