Kerala Lottery Result: February 06, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 39 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-39 on Friday, February 06, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-39 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Friday, February 06, 2026, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-39 for Friday, 06-2-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

RL 227873 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: PRADEEP KUMAR V

Agency No.: M 3114

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

RA 227873 RB 227873

RC 227873 RD 227873

RE 227873 RF 227873

RG 227873 RH 227873

RJ 227873 RK 227873 RM 227873

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RB 604720 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: S S MANIYAN

Agency No.: R 4457

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RD 753412 (ADOOR)

Agent Name: MADHU

Agency No.: H 3498

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0741 0899 1555 3392 3469 4019 4643 4969 5345 5591 7183 7348 7583 8040 8836 9294 9544 9606 9619

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1146 2403 4467 5095 6682 9990

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0181 0486 1299 1824 1873 1953 2575 3147 3262 3735 3811 3892 4101 5257 5261 5266 5513 5869 6566 7060 7253 7763 9390 9773 9967

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0374 0393 0417 0828 0839 0853 1118 1140 1304 1360 1466 1662 1834 1935 2177 2227 2263 2394 2695 2967 3006 3283 3505 3633 3747 3813 3934 4091 4258 4447 4473 4820 4824 5280 5308 5564 5574 5636 5744 5827 5947 6003 6030 6103 6113 6207 6223 6241 6271 6524 6573 6643 6827 6886 7032 7407 7537 7616 7627 7693 7845 8032 8041 8112 8151 8233 8303 8406 8781 9036 9041 9138 9212 9241 9447 9643

8th Prize Rs.200/-

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Suvarna Keralam SK-39: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

