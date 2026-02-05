Kerala Lottery Result: February 05, 2026 - Karunya Plus KN-609 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Karunya Plus KN-609 lottery results for Thursday, February 05, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result PDF available on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. This weekly Kerala Karunya Plus lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the winning numbers here for ticket holders looking to check the complete winner list.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KN-609 for Thursday, 05-02-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

PA 303206 (WAYANADU)

Agent Name: RIMA

Agency No.: W 1478

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

PB 303206 PC 303206

PD 303206 PE 303206

PF 303206 PG 303206

PH 303206 PJ 303206

PK 303206 PL 303206 PM 303206

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PM 149075 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: BASIL V JAMES

Agency No.: K 8851

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PE 672635 (PATTAMBI)

Agent Name: KARTHIKA C P

Agency No.: P 9096

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0483 0551 0554 1622 2009 2182 2997 5100 5189 5382 5590 5718 5789 6047 6244 6377 8462 8974 9687

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0505 0829 2322 4573 5033 7447

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0009 0539 0863 1107 1278 1385 1595 1819 2177 2604 3713 3842 4354 4411 5862 5876 6012 6766 7134 7213 7880 8486 9018 9085 9162

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0178 0292 0626 0641 0658 0999 1039 1157 1320 1411 1551 1710 1859 1999 2064 2210 2297 2470 2581 2605 2677 2754 2999 3000 3017 3028 3526 3640 3700 3919 3965 4403 4555 4964 5009 5413 5466 5636 5686 5900 6002 6052 6080 6174 6196 6287 6337 6502 6728 6783 6805 7058 7199 7419 7549 7983 8080 8312 8317 8379 8429 8576 8687 8763 8770 9015 9180 9187 9289 9376 9678 9710 9716 9729 9732 9868

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 84 times)

0186 0265 0351 0372 0557 0607 0633 0695 0898 0904 1056 1233 1235 1346 1358 1667 1838 2126 2201 2290 2300 2632 2723 2727 2974 3014 3322 3345 3477 3523 3684 4109 4210 4350 4578 4613 4631 4675 4981 5008 5123 5139 5142 5171 5464 5633 5683 5997 6021 6155 6258 6358 6360 6508 6633 6831 6889 6955 7068 7138 7149 7396 7436 7558 7566 7604 7767 8051 8071 8154 8240 8378 8754 8757 8837 8890 8964 9075 9213 9504 9640 9851 9935 9965

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 156 times)

0047 0156 0199 0209 0217 0345 0347 0381 0431 0432 0528 0624 0710 0754 0777 0819 0921 0945 0975 0979 0986 1080 1243 1299 1307 1368 1502 1567 1575 1597 1612 1728 1762 1814 1960 2277 2346 2404 2445 2522 2640 2674 2755 2773 2779 2850 2900 2937 3149 3154 3202 3256 3284 3354 3419 3441 3463 3480 3499 3614 3635 3749 3829 3888 3923 4003 4104 4201 4322 4435 4518 4526 4599 4632 4655 4700 4708 4753 4765 4806 4825 4943 4956 5031 5130 5154 5169 5208 5249 5264 5300 5485 5498 5511 5696 5817 5918 5931 6163 6190 6215 6229 6253 6294 6391 6415 6416 6428 6649 6700 6850 6858 7079 7159 7180 7230 7275 7278 7289 7358 7460 7515 7516 7527 7578 7590 7626 7627 7788 7842 7894 8026 8057 8083 8105 8212 8322 8383 8423 8636 8648 8711 8731 8802 8933 8953 9039 9118 9257 9361 9449 9527 9626 9654 9862 9970

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 when the Government of Kerala set up a dedicated lottery department to conduct draws for the public. Unlike private lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery is fully run and managed by the government, which ensures complete transparency and reliability.

Multiple weekly lotteries like Win-Win, Karunya Plus, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Nirmal, and Karunya are conducted under this system. Every draw is carried out under the supervision of government officials and public representatives, making the process fair and unbiased.

The Kerala Lottery results are published daily on the official website and also announced in leading newspapers. This helps winners easily check their ticket numbers and claim their prize money without any confusion. Over the years, the Kerala Lottery has gained popularity for offering huge prize amounts and being one of the most genuine lottery systems in India.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Karunya Plus KN-609: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

