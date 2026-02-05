Meghalaya Mine Blast Kills At Least 16; CM Sangma Orders Probe, Promises Strict Action

A dynamite blast at a suspected "illegal" rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district claimed at least 16 lives on Thursday, with several others feared trapped inside the mine.

Police confirmed that the bodies of 16 labourers have been recovered so far, though the exact number of workers present during the tragic incident remains unclear. Director General of Police I Nongrang said more people are feared trapped as rescue operations continue.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Emergency responders rushed to the spot, and a search operation is underway. According to the DGP, the explosion occurred in the Thangsku area during morning coal mining activities believed to be illegal.

East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said one injured person was initially taken to the Sutnga Primary Health Centre and later shifted to a hospital in Shillong for advanced treatment. Asked whether the mine was operating illegally, Kumar said it appeared so, adding that the exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained and a detailed inquiry will be conducted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reacting to the tragedy, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said in a post on X, “Profoundly saddened by the tragic coal mine incident in East Jaintia Hills. My deepest sympathies are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy.”

He added that the state government has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident and assured that accountability will be fixed. “Those responsible will face strict legal action. There will be no compromise when it comes to the safety of lives,” Sangma said, asserting that the state stands in solidarity with all those affected.

The National Green Tribunal banned rat-hole mining in 2014 due to environmental damage and safety risks, a decision later upheld by the Supreme Court, permitting mining only under regulated and scientific conditions. Rat-hole mining involves digging narrow tunnels, typically three to four feet high, forcing workers to crawl through confined passages to extract coal.