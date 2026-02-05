 Congress Thinking Still Stuck In 1984: Punjab BJP Working State President Ashwani Sharma
Congress Thinking Still Stuck In 1984: Punjab BJP Working State President Ashwani Sharma

Punjab BJP working state president Ashwani Sharma alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s remarks against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu expose Congress’ continued anti-Punjab mindset. He linked the comments to past events like the 1984 riots, saying Punjabis and Sikhs have always been patriots, not traitors.

Updated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 08:20 PM IST
Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma

Chandigarh: Punjab BJP working state president Ashwani Sharma on Thursday alleged that the ``abusive words used by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu have proved that the thinking of the Gandhi family and Congress is still the same as it was in 1984 - filled with hatred, division, and an anti-Punjab mindset''.

Alleging further that the seeds of hatred sown by Congress in the country were still flourishing in the same manner today, Sharma further held in a statement that from the time of India’s independence till today, the politics of the Gandhi family has given Punjab only pain and wounds. The partition of Punjab, the attack on Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, and now the insult of a Punjabi leader are clear examples of this, he said.

Sharma said that Punjabis and the Sikh community are not traitors but patriots, and from the time of India’s independence till today, they have always been at the forefront, making sacrifices on every front. He said that it was because of the sacrifices of Punjabis that the Gandhi family enjoyed power for years, but despite that, hateful language is still being used against Punjab and Punjabis.

