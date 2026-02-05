 PM Modi Expresses Grief, Announces Ex-Gratia After Fatal Meghalaya Mine Explosion Kills 16
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Expresses Grief, Announces Ex-Gratia After Fatal Meghalaya Mine Explosion Kills 16

PM Modi Expresses Grief, Announces Ex-Gratia After Fatal Meghalaya Mine Explosion Kills 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the Meghalaya coal mine blast that killed at least 16 labourers and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for victims’ families and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The explosion occurred at a suspected illegal rat-hole mine in East Jaintia Hills, with rescue operations ongoing and an inquiry ordered.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 08:27 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the deadly coal mine blast in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district that has claimed at least 16 lives, and announced financial assistance for the victims’ families.

“Pained by the mishap in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X. He added that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would receive Rs 50,000.

The explosion occurred on Thursday morning in the Thangsku area during coal mining activities at a site suspected to be operating illegally. Police said the bodies of 16 labourers have been recovered so far, while several others are feared trapped, with rescue teams continuing search operations.

One injured worker was initially taken to the Sutnga Primary Health Centre and later shifted to a hospital in Shillong for advanced treatment. Authorities said the exact cause of the blast is yet to be determined, and a detailed inquiry will be conducted.

FPJ Shorts
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Plays Captain's Knock, Smashes Stunning Half-Century In Vadodara
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Plays Captain's Knock, Smashes Stunning Half-Century In Vadodara
Mumbai Fraud: Fake Chartered Accountant Dupes 31-Year-Old Mulund Businessman Of ₹1.58 Crore In GST Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Fraud: Fake Chartered Accountant Dupes 31-Year-Old Mulund Businessman Of ₹1.58 Crore In GST Scam; Case Registered
Bhiwandi Gram Panchayat Offers 100% Property Tax Waiver For Govt School Admissions
Bhiwandi Gram Panchayat Offers 100% Property Tax Waiver For Govt School Admissions
SKY Credits India's Success To Mindset: India Captain States Consistency Across Competitions Has Been The Key
SKY Credits India's Success To Mindset: India Captain States Consistency Across Competitions Has Been The Key
Read Also
Meghalaya Mine Blast Kills At Least 16; CM Sangma Orders Probe, Promises Strict Action
article-image

Rat-hole mining, a practice involving narrow tunnels barely large enough for workers to crawl through, has been banned by the National Green Tribunal since 2014 due to serious environmental and safety concerns, a restriction later upheld by the Supreme Court.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has also ordered a comprehensive probe, promising strict legal action against those responsible and assuring solidarity with the affected families.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 05, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 05, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
PM Modi Expresses Grief, Announces Ex-Gratia After Fatal Meghalaya Mine Explosion Kills 16
PM Modi Expresses Grief, Announces Ex-Gratia After Fatal Meghalaya Mine Explosion Kills 16
Congress Thinking Still Stuck In 1984: Punjab BJP Working State President Ashwani Sharma
Congress Thinking Still Stuck In 1984: Punjab BJP Working State President Ashwani Sharma
Meghalaya Mine Blast Kills At Least 16; CM Sangma Orders Probe, Promises Strict Action
Meghalaya Mine Blast Kills At Least 16; CM Sangma Orders Probe, Promises Strict Action
Allahabad High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of 1 Lakh Missing Cases In Uttar Pradesh
Allahabad High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of 1 Lakh Missing Cases In Uttar Pradesh