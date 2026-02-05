PM Modi Expresses Grief, Announces Ex-Gratia After Fatal Meghalaya Mine Explosion Kills 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the deadly coal mine blast in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district that has claimed at least 16 lives, and announced financial assistance for the victims’ families.

“Pained by the mishap in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X. He added that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would receive Rs 50,000.

The explosion occurred on Thursday morning in the Thangsku area during coal mining activities at a site suspected to be operating illegally. Police said the bodies of 16 labourers have been recovered so far, while several others are feared trapped, with rescue teams continuing search operations.

One injured worker was initially taken to the Sutnga Primary Health Centre and later shifted to a hospital in Shillong for advanced treatment. Authorities said the exact cause of the blast is yet to be determined, and a detailed inquiry will be conducted.

Rat-hole mining, a practice involving narrow tunnels barely large enough for workers to crawl through, has been banned by the National Green Tribunal since 2014 due to serious environmental and safety concerns, a restriction later upheld by the Supreme Court.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has also ordered a comprehensive probe, promising strict legal action against those responsible and assuring solidarity with the affected families.