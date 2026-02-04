Kerala Lottery Result: February 04, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-38 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Lottery results for Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-38 will be announced today, Wednesday, February 04, 2026, at 3 PM. The official results will be published on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a massive ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we at FPJ keep you updated. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-38 winners list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-38 for Wednesday, 04-02-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

DW 314235 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Agent Name: SAJEEVAN K

Agency No.: T 3830

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

DN 314235 DO 314235

DP 314235 DR 314235

DS 314235 DT 314235

DU 314235 DV 314235

DX 314235 DY 314235 DZ 314235

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DS 826838 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: SURYA PRAKASH

Agency No.: A 5131

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DN 286139 (KAYAMKULAM)

Agent Name: K S PRADHEESH

Agency No.: A 2323

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0851 1403 1610 2911 3324 3495 3556 3643 3812 3853 3910 3993 4608 4646 5093 5633 6036 6653 9816

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0056 3047 4027 4160 5293 6503

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0386 0549 0605 0626 1153 1536 1694 1783 1910 2204 2228 3128 3726 4031 4290 6106 6296 6508 6706 6793 6915 7351 8098 8425 9380

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0014 0179 0270 0295 0902 1032 1068 1142 1230 1245 1628 1704 1738 1758 1817 2070 2419 2755 2845 2848 2994 3019 3102 3278 3339 3790 3887 3917 4013 4033 4110 4216 4417 4508 4526 4928 5000 5044 5357 5628 5654 5751 5754 5905 5969 6195 6268 6312 6498 6519 6703 6735 6843 7054 7117 7423 7490 7605 7638 7674 7712 7853 8038 8108 8127 8399 8414 8663 8842 8874 9138 9426 9553 9561 9716 9838

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 96 times)

0107 0172 0388 0569 0602 0700 0719 0754 0806 1063 1139 1347 1718 1769 2002 2040 2264 2364 2380 2479 2705 2746 2873 2891 2903 3058 3295 3323 3595 3757 3809 3816 3845 3890 4001 4006 4106 4285 4377 4439 4531 4544 4571 4579 4727 4744 4769 4876 5085 5193 5201 5367 5497 5603 5793 5807 6145 6206 6384 6546 6569 6711 6764 6862 7052 7110 7161 7206 7223 7387 7708 7738 7858 7940 8060 8079 8086 8148 8156 8202 8225 8507 8568 8676 8700 8926 9112 9125 9253 9280 9322 9355 9481 9737 9820 9952

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 138 times)

0051 0087 0140 0183 0288 0311 0337 0345 0349 0512 0537 0614 0641 0773 0911 1033 1045 1119 1176 1251 1303 1375 1410 1428 1455 1461 1520 1640 1751 1890 1892 2020 2084 2149 2405 2489 2788 2799 2938 2989 3059 3060 3158 3299 3423 3497 3508 3515 3528 3531 3600 3702 3846 3959 3986 4087 4189 4232 4266 4325 4380 4497 4596 4753 4758 4897 5026 5088 5121 5203 5221 5327 5392 5450 5664 5668 5723 5795 5854 5948 5972 6207 6214 6362 6492 6517 6544 6596 6687 6849 6887 6960 7044 7046 7088 7273 7613 7690 7698 7724 7743 7754 7802 7804 7916 7919 8039 8105 8136 8216 8329 8533 8671 8687 8696 8705 8718 8720 8724 8740 8868 8871 8911 8943 8990 9168 9221 9282 9304 9369 9396 9510 9637 9652 9725 9735 9901 9984

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala, making it the first state in the country to set up an official lottery department. The entire process—from ticket sales and number selection to the announcement of results—is managed by the state government. This ensures fairness, transparency, and credibility with no room for irregularities.

The Kerala lottery draws are conducted in the presence of government officials and public representatives, ensuring complete trust and impartiality. The results are published daily on the official Kerala lottery website as well as in newspapers, making it easy for winners to check and claim their prize money.

Types of Kerala Lotteries

The Kerala Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries. Among these, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF-80) are the most popular.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery: Held every Tuesday, it was introduced to support women’s welfare programs in Kerala.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery: Known for its big prize pool, it attracts thousands of participants weekly.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the state also runs bumper lotteries during special occasions such as Christmas, New Year, Onam, Monsoon, and Pooja. Some of the most famous ones are the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

Kerala Lottery Prize Money

The prize money in Kerala lotteries varies depending on the draw.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery offers a massive ₹1 Crore as the first prize and ₹10 Lakh as the second prize.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery gives the winner a top reward of ₹75 Lakh.

Bumper lotteries usually carry even higher prize amounts, making them extremely popular among lottery players.

Dhanalekshmi DL-38: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.