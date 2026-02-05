Chhattisgarh Cabinet Unveils Sweeping Reforms: New Security Units, Startup Policy & Digital Push Approved

Chhattisgarh cabinet marathon meeting held under the chair of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya Bhawan Nava Raipur on Wednesday took major decisions and approved a series of landmark policies aimed at bolstering state security, digitizing governance, and fostering economic innovation. |

Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh cabinet marathon meeting held under the chair of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya Bhawan Nava Raipur on Wednesday took major decisions and approved a series of landmark policies aimed at bolstering state security, digitizing governance, and fostering economic innovation. These includes:

In order to bolster the security and speed up anti-Narcotics Crackdown, Sai Cabinet prioritized public safety by approving the creation of 100 new posts to establish District-Level Anti-Narcotics Task Forces across ten key districts, including Raipur, Bilaspur, and Durg. To address immediate tactical threats, the government also sanctioned a Special Operations Group (SOG). This elite unit, comprising 44 specialized personnel, is designed to provide rapid response and neutralization of terrorist activities or high-risk incidents, an official communique said. In the sector of Aviation and Economic Innovation the cabinet took a major decision to transform the state into a regional aviation hub, the Cabinet approved guidelines for Flight Training Organisations (FTOs) through private participation. This initiative will facilitate pilot training, aircraft recycling, and aero-sports, the press release said. Simultaneously, the "Chhattisgarh Innovation and Startup Promotion Policy 2025–26" was greenlit to elevate the state’s national startup ranking and attract venture capital.

Digital Transformation and Governance

The administration signaled a major shift in IT infrastructure with the "Chhattisgarh Cloud First Policy." All government departments are mandated to migrate to secure, India-based cloud services by 2030, aiming to enhance cybersecurity and streamline citizen services. Furthermore, a new Mobile Tower Scheme will target "shadow areas," particularly in regions affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), to bridge the digital divide and ensure the delivery of essential services like health and education. The cabinet approved both these policies.

Urban Development and Public Welfare

In order to provide significant relief for residents, the Cabinet ordered the handover of 35 residential colonies from the Housing Board to local urban bodies. It has been claimed that the move eliminates dual maintenance fees and ensures municipal provision of roads, water, and sanitation. Additionally, to expedite development in the Sirpur and Arpa regions, District Collectors have been empowered to allot government land at a nominal lease of ₹1 to the developer and the agencies which fulfill the norms, the release said.

Furthermore, the cabinet also gave the approval of a massive multi-storey government complex in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, the objective is to consolidate various department offices to optimize land use and increase administrative efficiency.