Assam Political Storm: Congress Website Targeting Himanta Biswa Sarma Hacked Minutes After Launch, CM Threatens Defamation Action

Guwahati, February 4: Minutes after the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) launched a website aimed at questioning the public image of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the portal was allegedly hacked, triggering a sharp political confrontation ahead of the Assembly elections.

“The website is yet to be restored,” said Bedabrata Borah, chairman, Medica Department, APCC.

Portal allegedly hacked soon after launch

The website, whoishbs.com, was unveiled at a crowded press conference in Guwahati on Wednesday, barely two months before the polls. The Congress said the platform was meant to place before the people of Assam what it called the “real face” of the Chief Minister. However, party leaders claimed that unknown hackers disrupted the site shortly after it went live.

Senior Congress leaders attend press conference

The press conference was attended by former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress election observer Bhupesh Baghel, AICC general secretary in charge of Assam Jitendra Singh, and APCC president Gaurav Gogoi. A video titled “Who Is Himanta Biswa Sarma?” was also released on the occasion.

CM announces defamation action

Reacting strongly, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that he would initiate both civil and criminal defamation proceedings on February 9 against senior Congress leaders.

In a post on X, Sarma said he would file cases against Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, Gaurav Gogoi and Debabrata Saikia for what he termed “false, malicious and defamatory statements” made at the press conference.

“The era of hit-and-run politics is over. If they have even an ounce of courage or evidence, let them prove every allegation in a court of law,” the Chief Minister wrote, adding that he would not be intimidated by “propaganda or political theatrics”.

APCC alleges sabotage attempt

The APCC, meanwhile, alleged that a “vested interest group” attempted to sabotage the website to prevent information from reaching the public. In a statement, the party said its technical team had taken steps to secure the portal and that it would soon be fully accessible.

According to the Congress, the website will allow citizens to upload information related to alleged corruption, land holdings and benami properties linked to the Chief Minister and his family. A phone number — 9133400200 — has also been released for the public to share such information.

Allegations over land and corruption

Addressing the media, APCC president Gaurav Gogoi claimed that the Chief Minister and his family had allegedly acquired large tracts of land across Assam and that the full extent was yet to be uncovered. He said the Congress, along with the public, would verify all information received before placing it in the public domain.

“This is the time for change. Only change can protect land, communities and the values of Assam’s politics,” Gogoi said, alleging that around 12,000 bighas of land had been acquired in violation of rules. He added that details of alleged irregular land conversions would be revealed in the coming days.

Opposition leaders step up attack

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched a scathing attack on Sarma, calling him a “master conman” and alleging that Assam was being “sold off” under his leadership. He also criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre, describing the present dispensation as a “trouble-engine government”.

AICC observer Jitendra Singh echoed the allegations, claiming that the Chief Minister and his family had floated multiple companies and facilitated large land deals with corporate houses. Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia said the Chief Minister had “lost the moral right” to continue in office and that more information would be made public soon.

Claims of misinformation campaigns

The Congress also alleged that misinformation campaigns were being run on social media against its leaders using fake logos of news organisations. Following the video release, the party launched QR-code-enabled templates to make its allegations more accessible to the public.

High-voltage event signals poll strategy

The high-voltage press conference was attended by several MPs, MLAs and senior Congress leaders, signalling that the party intends to keep the issue at the centre of its political campaign in the run-up to the elections.