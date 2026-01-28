'Four To Five Lakh Voters Will Be Removed': Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Comments On Electoral Rolls Spark Outrage In Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Comments On Electoral Rolls Spark Outrage In Assam | ANI

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday triggered a major political and ethical controversy after stating that four to five lakh voters identified as “Miya” would be removed from the electoral rolls during the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and declaring that it was his “job to make them suffer.”

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a government programme in Digboi, Tinsukia district, Sarma alleged large-scale irregularities in the voters’ list and justified the proposed deletions as a necessary step to prevent what he termed “vote theft.”

“What does ‘vote chori’ mean to us?” the Chief Minister said. “Yes, we are trying to stop some Miya votes. Ideally, they should not be allowed to vote in Assam. They should be able to vote in Bangladesh.”

Sarma claimed that preliminary measures were already in place to prevent such voters from casting ballots in the state and that the forthcoming special revision of electoral rolls would formally remove their names.

“When the special intensive revision comes to Assam, four to five lakh Miya votes will have to be cut,” he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Anticipating criticism from Opposition parties, Sarma added, “Let the Congress abuse me as much as they want. My job is to make the Miya people suffer.”

The remarks immediately drew sharp reactions across political and civil society circles, with Opposition parties and rights groups expected to raise serious concerns over the language used by the Chief Minister and the broader implications for minority rights and electoral fairness. The Congress has consistently accused the BJP of using polarising rhetoric to influence elections, while the BJP maintains that voter list revisions are essential to protect the integrity of the democratic process.

Also Watch:

Later in the day, addressing a public meeting at Tingrai Stadium in Digboi, Sarma widened his attack to the Gandhi family, accusing them of decades-long neglect of the Northeast and repeated cultural insensitivity.

Referring to a recent controversy linked to the President’s Republic Day “At Home” reception, Sarma criticised what he described as a refusal to accept the traditional gamosa, calling it an affront to the region’s cultural identity.

“The gamosa is not just a ceremonial cloth. It symbolises honour and heritage. Any insult to it is an insult to the people of the Northeast,” he said, warning that leaders who fail to respect the region’s culture should not expect political support.

Alongside his political messaging, the Chief Minister highlighted the BJP government’s welfare initiatives, particularly those aimed at women’s economic empowerment.

Distributing cheques under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA), Sarma said the government has identified 32 lakh women beneficiaries across Assam, with nearly eight lakh already receiving financial assistance.

Digboi marked the 93rd phase of the MMUA scheme, during which more than 17,000 women received support. Sarma also said nearly 1,000 women from the constituency have benefited under the Lakhpati Baideo scheme, aimed at promoting sustainable livelihoods.

The Chief Minister credited local BJP MLA Suren Phukan for development work in Digboi, claiming that focused governance and effective implementation of schemes have accelerated progress in the constituency. Reiterating the party’s welfare commitments ahead of the Assembly elections, Sarma announced that free Public Distribution System (PDS) commodities would continue for eligible beneficiaries if the BJP returns to power.

Also Watch:

Responding to speculation over the BJP’s candidate for Digboi, Sarma dismissed talk of internal confusion, saying ticket distribution would be based strictly on performance, public acceptance and organisational strength.

As Assam moves closer to the next electoral cycle, Sarma’s remarks on voter deletion are expected to intensify political debate, raising deeper questions about governance, democratic processes and the tone of public discourse in the state.