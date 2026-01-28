'Tsunami Against BJP': Gaurav Gogoi Says Congress Will Shatter 2011 Landslide In Assam 2026 Polls

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (L) & Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (R) | File Pic

Guwahati: Setting an aggressive tone for the 2026 Assembly elections, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday declared that the Congress is poised to surpass its historic 2011 landslide victory, citing widespread public anger against the BJP government and growing momentum for the Opposition across the state.

Addressing reporters after a Congress pre-election rally in Abhayapuri, Bongaigaon district, Gogoi said the party is witnessing an unprecedented surge of support cutting across regions and communities.

“There is a tsunami in Upper Assam. We will cross the finish line in Lower Assam, and we will perform strongly in Central Assam and the Barak Valley as well. In 2026, Congress will break the 2011 result,” Gogoi asserted.

In the 2011 Assembly elections, Congress had secured 78 seats with a 39.39 per cent vote share, while the AIUDF won 18 seats, AGP 10 seats and BJP was reduced to just five seats — a result Gogoi said would now be “eclipsed by a stronger mandate.”

Gogoi said discussions with alliance partners were progressing smoothly and that public response to a united Opposition platform had been overwhelmingly positive, even though formal seat-sharing arrangements are yet to be finalised.

“People feel hopeful when we talk about unity. Wherever we have raised our voice against injustice, people have stood firmly with us,” he said.

Launching a sharp attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gogoi accused him of ruling through fear and institutional misuse. Speaking later at a Mandal Convention, he alleged that Sarma survives politically by exploiting the Home Department and police machinery.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most fearful political leader Assam has ever seen. The day BJP starts declining, he will be the first to jump ship,” Gogoi claimed, drawing loud applause from Congress workers.

He also took aim at BJP’s allies, particularly the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), calling it a party that has steadily weakened despite remaining in power.

“Only two or three leaders have benefited. By staying with BJP, AGP has lost its relevance. Regional parties will gain strength with Congress, not by clinging to BJP,” Gogoi said.

Referring to recent political controversies, Gogoi accused the BJP of diverting attention through identity and religious politics while ignoring real issues affecting people.

Defending Rahul Gandhi against allegations of disregarding the Northeast, Gogoi said the Congress leader had personally visited Assam and paid tribute to cultural icon Zubeen Garg, unlike the Prime Minister, who he said failed to meet the family despite multiple visits to the state.

“People must judge who truly respects Assam and who only uses it for political optics,” he said.

Speaking emotionally about public support for Zubeen Garg, Gogoi added, “Lakhs came out to stand with him. If we abandon his family now, we lose the moral right to call ourselves his followers.”

Highlighting recent electoral battles, Gogoi said the Congress victory in Jorhat during the Lok Sabha elections, despite the BJP deploying its full political machinery, proved that the people of Assam value dignity and self-respect over money and power.

“After Jorhat, Congress will perform strongly in Dibrugarh, Kaziranga, Karbi Anglong and Lakhimpur as well,” he claimed.

Calling Rahul Gandhi a “fearless and truthful leader,” Gogoi said the Bharat Jodo Yatra had rekindled hope across the country.

“When Congress forms the next government in Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma will have to answer for his actions. That is why he is afraid,” he said.

The Abhayapuri rally and convention were attended by senior Congress leaders including AICC observer Bandhu Tirkey, AICC Secretary Prithviraj Sathe, MP Rakibul Hussain, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, former MP Abdul Khaleque, several MLAs and a large gathering of party workers.

As Congress intensifies its campaign across Assam, Gogoi’s remarks signal a determined and combative push to reclaim power in 2026, banking on unity, grassroots mobilisation and mounting anti-incumbency against the BJP-led government.