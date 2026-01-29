UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Siddharthnagar Mahotsav, Launches 229 Projects Worth ₹1,052 Crore

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated the five-day Siddharthnagar Mahotsav, marking a major development push for the district with the inauguration and foundation laying of 229 projects worth `1,052 crore. |

Siddharthnagar: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated the five-day Siddharthnagar Mahotsav, marking a major development push for the district with the inauguration and foundation laying of 229 projects worth `1,052 crore. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said development in Uttar Pradesh has accelerated by treating the state’s 25 crore people as one family, guided by inclusiveness and collective responsibility.

CM Yogi said the region, once affected by neglect, disease and unrest, has now transformed into a space of celebration and progress. He remarked that earlier negative mindsets weakened eastern Uttar Pradesh, but determined governance has brought infrastructure, healthcare and connectivity to the forefront.

Highlighting achievements, he cited the establishment of the Madhav Prasad Tripathi Medical College, a nursing college, a women’s hostel and a 1,000-seat auditorium under CSR funding.

He emphasized that welfare schemes such as free ration, toilets, housing and Ayushman Bharat cards are being delivered without discrimination, reflecting the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. CM Yogi also underlined improved road and rail connectivity and said the Gorakhpur–Shamli Economic Corridor would emerge as a new growth engine for Siddharthnagar.

The Chief Minister thanked Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey for attending and stressed that development cannot happen by dividing society, but through unity, positivity and shared effort.