Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Inaugurates ₹255 Crore Police Infrastructure Projects, Launches 8 Cyber Police Stations

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai virtually inaugurates major police infrastructure projects at the Police Headquarters in Nava Raipur | X - @vishnudsai

Raipur, Jan 28: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai virtually inaugurated development works worth ₹255 crore for the state Police Department, including eight new cyber police stations, residential complexes and police station buildings across several districts, at an event held at Police Headquarters, Nava Raipur, on Wednesday.

Focus on infrastructure and law and order

While appreciating the construction works, the Chief Minister addressed the gathering and said that the modern facilities — including SDOP offices, police outposts, transit hostels and housing — will strengthen law and order and provide a supportive environment for officers as well as the public.

छत्तीसगढ़ में सेवा, सुशासन और सुरक्षा को सुदृढ़ करते हुए प्रदेश के विभिन्न जिलों में 255 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की लागत से निर्मित 1200 से अधिक पुलिसकर्मी आवासों का लोकार्पण किया गया।



साथ ही साइबर अपराधों पर प्रभावी नियंत्रण की दिशा में आठ जिलों में नए साइबर पुलिस थानों का शुभारंभ… pic.twitter.com/dSqgD4agDh — Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) January 28, 2026

He emphasised the government’s commitment to improving workplace and housing infrastructure for police staff, particularly in remote and sensitive regions.

Cyber policing capacity to expand

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma highlighted that the new cyber police stations in Jashpur, Raigarh and Rajnandgaon will help enhance the state police’s capacity to combat cybercrime, raising the total number of such stations to 13.

He added that Indian Reserve Force campuses in four districts, nine new police station buildings, a Central Armed Police Force outpost at Mana, and multiple residential facilities will provide additional support to the state police.

Also Watch:

Read Also Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai lays Foundation Of Chitrotpala Film City In Nava Raipur To Boost...

Senior officials attend programme

Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel, Director General of Police Arun Dev Gautam, Director General of Police Housing Corporation Pawan Dev, Additional Director Generals S.R.P. Kalluri, Pradeep Gupta, Vivekanand Sinha, Dipanshu Kabra and Amit Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Subodh Kumar Singh, and other senior officials, were also present during the programme.