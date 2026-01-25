Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai lays Foundation Of Chitrotpala Film City In Nava Raipur To Boost Cinema

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai laid the foundation stone for the "Chitrotpala Film City and Tribal and Cultural Convention Centre" at Tuta village in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar on Saturday. |

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai laid the foundation stone for the "Chitrotpala Film City and Tribal and Cultural Convention Centre" at Tuta village in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar on Saturday, marking a major milestone for the state's creative industry.

Addressing the gathering, the CM highlighted that the project fulfills a long-standing public demand and will serve as a global platform for Chhattisgarh’s local stories.

Funding

The state government has committed ₹150 crore for the first phase, with an additional ₹250–300 crore planned for subsequent stages, aiming for completion within two years, the CM said.

The ambitious project, developed by Rajnandini Entertainment Ltd (REL) and Indradeep Infra Ltd, is envisioned as India’s first world-class, fully equipped film city.

It has been claimed in film city creators will find a complete ecosystem for film production—including high-end equipment and seamless logistics— will attract filmmakers from Mumbai and across India.

Scale

Spanning 95 acres in its initial phase, the hub is designed to integrate cinema, culture, and tourism under the Special Assistance Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism. Industry interest is already high, with upcoming major productions like Golmaal 5 and Gadar 3 reportedly exploring the site for future filming, one government official said.

Beyond entertainment, the project aims to drive economic growth through a partnership with India Exposition Mart Limited (IEML) and the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH). This collaboration will introduce comprehensive infrastructure such as an exhibition center, convention hall, hotel, and helipad. These facilities are intended to provide sustained livelihoods for local artisans, tribal communities, and MSMEs, opening new markets for the state's indigenous talent.

Dignitaries like Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, Culture Minister Rajesh Agrawal, Raipur MP Brijmohan Agrawal, and veteran filmmaker Anil Sharma and others were present in the ceremony.