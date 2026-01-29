Gauri Tripathi Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2025 For Best Singer, Honoured For Soulful Music

Celebrated singer Gauri Tripath |

Lucknow: Celebrated singer Gauri Tripathi was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2025 in the Best Singer category for her mesmerizing and emotionally rich singing. The award was presented at a grand ceremony held at Ravindra Natya Mandir, Mumbai, in the presence of eminent personalities from the film and music industry.

Known for her soulful voice, technical finesse and deep emotional expression, Gauri Tripathi has carved a special place for herself in contemporary Indian music. Her performances seamlessly blend melody, sensitivity and elegance, leaving a lasting impact on listeners. Over the years, her expressive singing style has made her one of the most versatile and refined voices of the present generation. The event, organised by the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitrapat Union, was themed “Appreciation to the Creation”, celebrating artistic excellence and India’s rich cultural heritage. The ceremony highlighted creativity, innovation and dedication across various art forms.

Expressing gratitude on receiving the honour, Gauri Tripathi said she felt deeply humbled and thanked the Union and her team for supporting her musical journey. The recognition is expected to inspire young musicians and further strengthen her standing on the national and global music stage.