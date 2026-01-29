 Gauri Tripathi Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2025 For Best Singer, Honoured For Soulful Music
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGauri Tripathi Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2025 For Best Singer, Honoured For Soulful Music

Gauri Tripathi Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2025 For Best Singer, Honoured For Soulful Music

Celebrated singer Gauri Tripathi was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2025 for Best Singer, recognising her soulful voice, technical finesse, and emotional expression. Presented at Mumbai’s Ravindra Natya Mandir, the award celebrates her contribution to contemporary Indian music and aims to inspire emerging artists while highlighting India’s rich cultural heritage.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 01:10 AM IST
article-image
Celebrated singer Gauri Tripath |

Lucknow: Celebrated singer Gauri Tripathi was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2025 in the Best Singer category for her mesmerizing and emotionally rich singing. The award was presented at a grand ceremony held at Ravindra Natya Mandir, Mumbai, in the presence of eminent personalities from the film and music industry.

Known for her soulful voice, technical finesse and deep emotional expression, Gauri Tripathi has carved a special place for herself in contemporary Indian music. Her performances seamlessly blend melody, sensitivity and elegance, leaving a lasting impact on listeners. Over the years, her expressive singing style has made her one of the most versatile and refined voices of the present generation. The event, organised by the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitrapat Union, was themed “Appreciation to the Creation”, celebrating artistic excellence and India’s rich cultural heritage. The ceremony highlighted creativity, innovation and dedication across various art forms.

Read Also
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Siddharthnagar Mahotsav, Launches 229 Projects Worth ₹1,052...
article-image

Expressing gratitude on receiving the honour, Gauri Tripathi said she felt deeply humbled and thanked the Union and her team for supporting her musical journey. The recognition is expected to inspire young musicians and further strengthen her standing on the national and global music stage.

FPJ Shorts
Gauri Tripathi Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2025 For Best Singer, Honoured For Soulful Music
Gauri Tripathi Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2025 For Best Singer, Honoured For Soulful Music
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Siddharthnagar Mahotsav, Launches 229 Projects Worth ₹1,052 Crore
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Siddharthnagar Mahotsav, Launches 229 Projects Worth ₹1,052 Crore
Ajit Pawar’s 35-Year Political Journey Ends: A Stormy Career Marked By Power, Controversy, And Legacy
Ajit Pawar’s 35-Year Political Journey Ends: A Stormy Career Marked By Power, Controversy, And Legacy
Mumbai Drives India’s Retail Leasing Rebound As Sector Records 54 Per Cent Growth In 2025: JLL
Mumbai Drives India’s Retail Leasing Rebound As Sector Records 54 Per Cent Growth In 2025: JLL
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gauri Tripathi Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2025 For Best Singer, Honoured For Soulful Music
Gauri Tripathi Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2025 For Best Singer, Honoured For Soulful Music
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Siddharthnagar Mahotsav, Launches 229 Projects Worth ₹1,052...
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Siddharthnagar Mahotsav, Launches 229 Projects Worth ₹1,052...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 28, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 28, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 28, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 28, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Inaugurates ₹255 Crore Police Infrastructure Projects, Launches 8...
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Inaugurates ₹255 Crore Police Infrastructure Projects, Launches 8...