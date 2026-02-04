 'Heartbroken': Shashi Tharoor's Son Ishaan Tharoor Laid Off From The Washington Post; Shares Emotional Social Media Post
Ishaan said that he is deeply sad and heartbroken, especially for the journalists who covered the global news and worked hard to report stories from different parts of the world.

Azhar Khan
Updated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 11:41 PM IST
article-image
Shashi Tharoor's Son Ishaan Tharoor Laid Off From The Washington Post

Washington D.C., February 4: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's son Ishaan Tharoor shared an emotional post on social media, claiming that he has been laid off from The Washington Post on Wednesday. He said that most of the newspaper's international staff were also asked to leave. Ishaan said that he is deeply sad and heartbroken, especially for the journalists who covered the global news and worked hard to report stories from different parts of the world.

Emotional Post On Social Media

In his post, Ishaan Tharoor said that the newsroom is losing many talented journalists. He spoke warmly about his editors and reporters, calling them close friends and trusted colleagues. He said that he worked with them for almost 12 years and described his time at the newspaper as an honour.

WorldView Column Ends

Ishaan Tharoor also talked about his popular WorldView column in his post. He said that he started the column in January 2017 and the aim of the column was to help readers understand world events and America's role in global politics in a simple and clear way.

Thanks Readers and Subscribers

He thanked his readers for their support over the years. He said that the column had around 5 lakh loyal subscribers who read it several times a week. He expressed gratitude to everyone who followed and supported his work.

Job Cuts Hit Global Newsrooms

The layoff of Ishaan Tharoor is part of a larger job cuts at international media organisations. Many global newsrooms are reducing their staff strength reportedly due to financial pressure and changes in how people consume news.

Ishaan Tharoor's Social Media Post:

I have been laid off today from the @washingtonpost, along with most of the International staff and so many other wonderful colleagues. I’m heartbroken for our newsroom and especially for the peerless journalists who served the Post internationally — editors and correspondents who have been my friends and collaborators for almost 12 years. It’s been an honor to work with them.

I launched the WorldView column in January 2017 to help readers better understand the world and America’s place in it and I’m grateful for the half a million loyal subscribers who tuned into the column several times a week over the years.

